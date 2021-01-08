Aston Villa to use youth players to fulfil FA Cup tie with Liverpool

Dean Smith’s entire first team and staff are in isolation due to positive Covid-19 tests

Paul Doyle

Aston Villa are to use youth players in order to fulfill their FA Cup tie with Liverpool. Photograph: Morgan Harlow/PA

Aston Villa are to use youth players in order to fulfill their FA Cup tie with Liverpool. Photograph: Morgan Harlow/PA

 

Aston Villa plan to use youth-team players to fulfil their FA Cup tie against Liverpool on Friday following a Covid outbreak that forced Villa’s entire first-team squad and staff into isolation.

Villa will not know until Friday whether the match can go ahead, as they must await the findings of Covid tests that the youth players had to undergo on Thursday. No one in the first team’s bubble – including players, coaches and medical staff – can attend the game, with all isolating after a “large number” of positive tests among the club’s senior staff on Monday and another batch of confirmed cases on Thursday. Villa have shut their Bodymoor Heath training ground.

“A large number of first team players and staff returned positive tests after being routinely tested on Monday and immediately went into isolation,” explained Villa in a statement. “A second round of testing was carried out immediately and produced more positive results today.”

If the youth players test negative and Friday’s match can take place, Villa will be led by the Under-23s manager, Mark Delaney. Coincidentally, Liverpool had to field a squad of youth-team players in a Carabao Cup tie against Villa in December 2019 owing to the senior’s team participation in the World Club Championship. Villa won that match 5-0.

Villa’s predicament casts doubt on their ability to fulfil the upcoming Premier League matches against Tottenham (January 13th) and Everton (January 16th). The team have not trained since Tuesday, when the results of Monday’s tests emerged.

Dean Smith did not attend a scheduled online press conference on Thursday to preview the match against Liverpool.

Southampton, meanwhile, could be awarded a walkover against Shrewsbury Town as a result of a high number of cases at the Shropshire club which means the tie will not take place on Saturday.

Two West Brom players tested positive on Sunday but Sam Allardyce, their manager, said: “We’re comfortable with where we are at the moment and looking forward to playing in the FA Cup at Blackpool.” Sean Dyche reported “a couple of cases” at Burnley, who are at home to MK Dons. - Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.