Ashley Young to join Inter Milan from Man United

Former England international set to join Lukaku at the San Siro for a fee of €1.5m

Updated: about an hour ago

Ashley Young is expected to join Inter Milan for a fee of €1.5 million. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Ashley Young is expected to join Inter Milan for a fee of €1.5 million. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

 

Ashley Young is on the verge of joining Inter Milan after Manchester United agreed a €1.5 million fee with the Serie A club.

The deal for the 34-year-old England international is subject to a medical, scheduled to take place in Milan on Friday, and the agreement of personal terms.

The United club captain was out of contract in the summer, but Inter boss Antonio Conte was keen to tie up the deal during this month’s transfer window.

Young has made 18 appearances for United this season, scoring once against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League.

But the versatile defender has not featured since the FA Cup third-round tie at Wolves on January 4th, missing the last three games as his future became increasingly uncertain.

Stevenage-born Young, who has won 39 England caps, began his career at Watford and joined United from Aston Villa for £17 million in June 2011.

He made 261 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 19 goals.

Young won a Premier League winner’s medal in 2012-13, in Alex Ferguson’s final season as United manager.

He also picked up winner’s medals in the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League.

Inter, who signed Romelu Lukaku from United last August and also have Alexis Sanchez on loan, are second in Serie A, two points adrift of Juventus.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.