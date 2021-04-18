European clubs criticised for signing up to breakaway super league

Uefa and the Premier League have strongly condemned proposals to form a breakaway European super league after multiple reports that the new competition, including six English clubs, is set to be announced on Sunday evening.

However, one executive at a leading European club insisted that full agreement has yet to be reached and described the situation as a “massive game of poker” for the future of the domestic game.

It is understood that Uefa – who described the proposal to create a “so-called Super League” as a “cynical project founded on the self-interest of a few clubs” – was holding emergency meetings on Sunday in an attempt to persuade some clubs not to join the breakaway league. Its statement, which was also signed by the Premier League, the English Football Association and their counterparts in Spain and Italy, also reiterated the threat to ban any players involved from “any competition at domestic, European or world level”.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are the English clubs to have agreed to join the new £6bn league, with six others, including Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus and Milan also reported to be on board.

Yet with Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich so far insisting they have not signed up, it remains to be seen whether the others will carry out their threat to turn their backs on their domestic leagues and risk their players being barred from all competitions, including the World Cup.

The impetus for the breakaway league is thought to have come from the Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez, although Liverpool’s John W. Henry, Joel Glazer of Manchester United, the Arsenal owner, Stan Kroenke, and Andrea Agnelli of Juventus have been touted as potential vice-chairmen of the new competition, which would be bankrolled by US banking giant JP Morgan.

Uefa had been due to sign off new plans for an expanded and restructured Champions League on Monday but the timing of the latest development could now put that in jeopardy. “We will consider all measures available to us, at all levels, both judicial and sporting in order to prevent this happening,” said Uefa’s statement. “Football is based on open competitions and sporting merit; it cannot be any other way.”

A separate statement from the Premier League added: “The Premier League condemns any proposal that attacks the principles of open competition and sporting merit which are at the heart of the domestic and European football pyramid. Fans of any club in England and across Europe can currently dream that their team may climb to the top and play against the best. We believe that the concept of a European Super League would destroy this dream.

“A European Super League will undermine the appeal of the whole game, and have a deeply damaging impact on the immediate and future prospects of the Premier League and its member clubs, and all those in football who rely on our funding and solidarity to prosper. We will work with fans, The FA, EFL, PFA and LMA, as well as other stakeholders, at home and abroad, to defend the integrity and future prospects of English football in the best interests of the game.”

The organisation Football Supporters Europe (FSE) described the plans as “illegitimate, irresponsible, and anti-competitive by design” which “will be the final nail in the coffin of European football”.

It added: “It is driven exclusively by greed. The only ones who stand to gain are hedge funds, oligarchs, and a handful of already wealthy clubs, many of which perform poorly in their own domestic leagues despite their inbuilt advantage.” – Guardian