Laporta certain Messi will stay after leading Barcelona to Copa del Rey glory

Argentine was on top form against Athletic Bilbao, scoring twice in the 4-0 win

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi celebrates with the Copa del Rey after his side beat Athletic Bilbao in the final. Photo: Getty Images

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi celebrates with the Copa del Rey after his side beat Athletic Bilbao in the final. Photo: Getty Images

 

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said he was very confident Lionel Messi would choose to stay at the club after the Argentine delivered a vintage performance in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey final.

Messi scored a sensational individual goal midway through the second half after strikes from Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong had put the Catalans in charge.

He then adorned an outstanding display by netting again before lifting the trophy for the seventh time in his career, his first since becoming club captain in 2018.

Barca’s all-time top scorer and most decorated player has only two months left on his contract and tried to leave last year after falling out with then-president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

But Laporta, who presided over Messi’s rise to stardom in his first stint as Barca chief and was elected for a second time last month, said he felt the captain would stay at the club where he has spent his career since joining aged 13.

“Leo is the best player in the world and has a very strong bond with the club. I’m convinced he wants to stay and we’ll do everything in our hands to make sure he does,” Laporta told reporters.

“Today he could see he is backed up by a great team who are capable of playing beautiful football.”

Messi gave no hints about his future but commended his side for overcoming a terrible start to their season to go and win the Copa and rejoin a thrilling three-way race for the La Liga title alongside leaders Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

“We struggled to get going in the first half of the season and lost a lot of points by being naive but then we got a lot stronger, started playing really well and got ourselves back into the fight,” he said.

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman paid tribute to Messi and also gave a special mention to Dutch midfielder De Jong, who got two assists in addition to scoring the second goal.

“Leo has spent years demonstrating that he is the best player in the world and he was very effective today although we should also highlight what Frenkie did as well as the rest of the team,” he added.

“We played at an extraordinary level tonight and we deserve this Cup.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.