Shane Keegan quits Dundalk role, according to reports

Dundalk team manager Shane Keegan has left the Lilywhites with immediate effect, according to reports.

Keegan was named as the manager at the start of the season with Filippo Giovagnoli demoted from head coach to coach because he does not meet Pro Licence requirements.

It was a move which raised questions at the time about who exactly would be in charge of the team and the poor start Dundalk have made to the season has not eased the concerns of supporters who this week started a petition calling for club chairman Bill Hulsizer to step down.

Giovagnoli is understood to still be the main decision maker in the dressing room despite the fact that he lacks the qualification needed to officially hold the role of manager and last week was instructed to sit in the stands rather than the dugout.

Off the back of what is now three defeats in a row to Finn Harps, Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians, Keegan has left his role just hours before they face St Patrick’s Athletic at Oriel Park.

