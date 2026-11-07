FAI reduced debt by almost €4m last year, AGM hears

Troy Parrott’s heroics in Budapest last November helped generate €2,269 for the FAI through season ticket sales after the Republic of Ireland qualified for the 2026 World Cup playoffs.

FAI chief executive David Courell detailed the association’s financial overview at an annual general meeting on Saturday held at the Clayton Hotel Silver Springs in Cork City.

The AGM followed another turbulent period for the FAI, coming after the men’s senior side faced Israel in the Nations League and the association’s appearance before an Oireachtas committee at which concerns over safeguarding practises were raised.

The FAI confirmed an extraordinary general meeting took place before the AGM at which members of the general assembly were updated on the matter of safeguarding.

Courell presented the AGM with accounts for the year, noting the association reduced its debts to €38.1 million from €42 million, while its revolving credit facility was extended by €1 million to €4 million. Cash generated totalled €2,269 for the year, with a spike in season-ticket sales partially attributed to Ireland’s win over Hungary.

Revenue fell by €2.3 million in 2025, with the drop largely put down to the hosting of the 2024 Europa League final between Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen at the Aviva Stadium.

The FAI also flagged some positive developments from the year, noting that one million fans had attended domestic fixtures for a third consecutive season. The association also highlighted the first staging of the Women’s Development League, and the commencement of a League of Ireland Economic Impact Assessment.

On the impact of Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side reaching the World Cup playoffs earlier this year, the association said 2026 season tickets sold out within hours of Parrott’s hat-trick in Budapest last November, with 32,000 season tickets purchased by supporters.

The AGM also heard viewership of the senior women’s team jumped by 29 per cent as they prepare to take on Poland in the World Cup playoffs next month.

In terms of board appointments, members were informed of Robert Watt’s decision to step down from his position, while Caroline Rhatigan, Ursula Scully, Laura Finnegan-O’Halloran and Packie Bonner had their re-elections ratified. The general assembly also approved Paul Cooke, Úna Henry, Trevor Nulty, Aaron Murphy and Anne O’Dwyer as members of the Audit, Risk, Compliance and Finance Committee.

And former government minister Dermot Ahern was bestowed with an honorary life membership. “Dermot has played an influential role in the growth of the League of Ireland and has maintained a strong connection to grassroots football through his involvement with Rock Celtic,” said FAI president Paul Cooke, adding the Dundalk native “is thoroughly deserving of this honour”.