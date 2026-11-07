Martin Ødegaard extends Arsenal lead at top with winner to break Hull resistance

Premier League: Arsenal 1 (Ødegaard 72) Hull 0

As most Arsenal supporters would testify, patience is a virtue. They needed plenty during the 22-year wait to be crowned Premier League champions and Mikel Arteta’s side certainly had to retain their composure as they tried to break down a dogged Hull team. They had not beaten Arsenal in 14 attempts since winning on their first visit to this ground in 2008. But with 20 minutes still to play, there was every chance that Sergej Jakirovic’s team could have pulled off one of the shocks of the season.

Arsenal had already been denied a penalty just before half-time for a shirt pull on Kai Havertz in the box a week after escaping the same crime against Liverpool at Anfield in a moment of controversy that could have been the major talking point from this match. But Martin Ødegaard had other ideas and the Arsenal captain’s fifth goal of the season was enough to ensure they will go into the international break with a healthy lead over Manchester City. Enzo Maresca’s side are up next here in the league after the break, with Arsenal having now matched their record tally of 27 points from their opening 10 games. The signs look ominous for the rest.

Yet they were made to work for the points throughout by their newly promoted opponents, who for all their endeavour are without a league win since August. Jakirovic had promised beforehand that his side would go on the front foot. “If you are passive, they will destroy you,” said the Bosnian. He duly selected Mohamed-Ali Cho alongside Oli McBurnie in a bold 5-3-2 formation and it was Hull who made the brighter start as John Egan headed wide from a corner.

After losing to Brighton before the last international break, Arteta was taking no chances and reverted to the side that won at Liverpool last weekend. There was no William Saliba on the bench, with the France defender set to play for the under-21s on Sunday instead as he continues his comeback from a back injury. Yet aside from a set piece when Gabriel Magalhães just failed to connect with Ezri Konsa’s flick-on, the visitors’ low block frustrated Arsenal and they continued to cause problems on the break. Elliot Stroud forced David Raya into a save after Riccardo Calafiori surrendered possession cheaply.

With Bruno Guimarães preferred to Myles Lewis-Skelly and Martín Zubimendi, the lack of a natural No 6 can leave Arsenal vulnerable to counterattacks. Hull’s bench was outraged after Ødegaard brought down Cho just inside the Arsenal half as he threatened to race clear but the referee waved away their protests.

Declan Rice reacts to a missed chance. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images

Declan Rice volleyed wide as Arsenal tried to lift the tempo but Christos Tzolis could only hammer the ball into row Z when it dropped kindly for him in the box. Havertz’s failure to take a shot after being played in by a slide-rule pass from Ødegaard drew groans of frustration. Arsenal thought all their prayers had been answered just before half-time when the referee, Farai Hallam, was sent to the big screen by the VAR. Nobel Mendy was clearly pulling Havertz’s shirt inside the area yet the German was offside so the penalty was not awarded, even though it should have been according to the rules. They state that Havertz must be “attempting to play the ball, or challenging an opponent for the ball” to be penalised and because Mendy’s offence came first, that should have taken precedence.

Arsenal’s bench certainly felt hard done by. Arteta’s annoyance levels continued to rise when Havertz could only head straight at Konstantinos Tzolakis on the stroke of half-time. Hull came out for the second half with a similar attitude and Jakirovic picked up a yellow card for protesting against another decision that went against his team. Noni Madueke found space after a flowing Arsenal move but again his effort was straight down the throat of Tzolakis.

Arteta emptied his bench and Eberechi Eze fired over from long range with one of his first touches. The feeling of desperation was growing. But Ødegaard has made a habit of coming to Arsenal’s rescue this season and the captain was quickest to react when Tzolakis spilled Madueke’s shot to finally break Hull’s brave resistance.

In the day’s early kick-off, Leeds secured a home win over Spurs thanks to a 79th-minute goal from Noah Okafor, before Fulham and Newcastle played out a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage. – Guardian