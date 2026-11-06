Jobe Bellingham joins brother Jude in England squad for Nations League

Jobe Bellingham has been given a first England call-up, joining his brother Jude in the squad. Head coach Thomas Tuchel has also called up Josh King and Ben White for the upcoming Nations League matches against Croatia and Spain.

Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke and Nico O’Reilly are not in the squad, but Djed Spence has returned. Dean Henderson and Jordan Henderson remain on the outside, but Trent Alexander-Arnold has retained his place.

Jobe Bellingham plays for Jude’s former club Borussia Dortmund, having joined from Sunderland in the summer of 2025. He is used by Dortmund as a No 6 but is also comfortable as a No 8, where he plays with England’s under-21s.

Twenty-one sets of brothers have played for England’s men’s team, the most recent three being Nathaniel and Trevoh Chalobah, Gary and Phil Neville and Bobby and Jack Charlton.

On Jobe Bellingham’s selection, Tuchel said: “We have a slight issue in centre midfield because Alex Scott is not ready. Unfortunately, he picked up an injury in the last camp. He had a fantastic camp and can’t be with us. Myles [Lewis-Skelly], who played in all four matches in the last camp, picked up a yellow card and is suspended for the Croatia match so that leaves us a little bit short in central midfield, especially for the first match.

“Lee Carsley [England under-21s manager] has been talking highly about Jobe for weeks and months; that he deserves, if there is a spot, to make an impression in the first team. He had good matches for Dortmund. He deserves to be with us.”

King has impressed with Fulham and the 19-year-old midfielder was part of England’s pre-World Cup warm-up camp in the summer but did not play. Morgan Gibbs-White and James Garner, late call-ups in September after players pulled out injured, have been included.

“He made a top impression as a person and also as a player,” Tuchel said of King’s impact in the camp before the World Cup. “Now it’s just a moment to pick him because he’s very flexible. He can train in all four offensive positions. He can show he is a good alternative on the wings and maybe in the No 10 position. So it’s the moment to have a look at him and reward him for a good start to the season.”

White won the most recent of his six caps in March against Japan and has been a Premier League regular for Arsenal this season, albeit he was on the bench for last weekend’s win at Liverpool. “It’s about time,” Tuchel said of the 29-year-old. “We tried many times to call up Ben. Knock on wood, he stays fit and is available because he’s in impressive form.” – Guardian