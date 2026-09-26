‘It would be wrong to participate’: Gavin Bazunu on decision to withdraw from squad for Israel match

Irish goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has released a statement on social media after his decision to withdraw from the Republic of Ireland squad before their matches against Israel in the Nations League.

Bazunu informed the squad on Friday that he did not wish to participate in the Israel games, tomorrow and on October 4th behind closed doors in Bačka Topola, Serbia.

“Representing my country means everything to me. I have the utmost respect for every single one of my team-mates, the manager, his staff and the Irish people,” Bazunu said.

“However I have reached a decision that I have not taken lightly. I am a man of strong faith and try my best to be a person of character and principle therefore I feel it would be wrong to participate in the upcoming fixtures against Israel.

“My decision is based purely upon my personal belief that the killing of innocent people is wrong.

“It is important to note that my stance is not in opposition of the Israeli people or the Jewish community but against the atrocities in the region.

“There are few times where you get a chance in life to stand up for something bigger and I strongly believe this is one of them.”

Ireland’s press conference and training were postponed this morning by several hours as the team discussed whether to proceed with the match against Israel.

The FAI chief executive David Courell said Ireland would proceed a “significant majority” vote in favour of playing by the Irish players on Friday afternoon.

Former Irish manager Brian Kerr said on Virgin Media that the vote was 14-8, without Bazunu’s vote, quoting his “sources and people close to the dressingroom”.