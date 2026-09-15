Séamus Coleman on board to help Ireland navigate testing Nations League window

Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson applauds the travelling fans after Ireland lost to Czech Republic on penalties in March's World Cup playoff semi-final at Fortuna Arena, Prague. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The FAI is braced for an international window like no other. It all begins on Thursday morning when Heimir Hallgrímsson names his squad for the Nations League matches against Kosovo, Israel and Austria in Dublin, and Israel again in a hectic 10-day period.

The Republic of Ireland open their campaign against Kosovo in Pristina on September 24th.

Former Ireland captain Kenny Cunningham was being interviewed at a Premier Sports launch last week when he spoke about respecting Israeli people “who have suffered as well in this conflict”. Before that, the former Ireland stalwart made an interesting point about how Hallgrímsson could improve his team before Euro 2028.

Cunningham suggested that Ireland revert to a back four so the attack can be moulded around Troy Parrott and Evan Ferguson.

Ferguson is still recovering from ankle surgery, but the point has merit.

“I would have liked to have seen us go to a flat four [during the summer friendlies],” said Cunningham. “I think we’re all settled on this back three, for some reason.

“I’m not a big fan of the narrow three up front, I think we can play with two central strikers. People say ‘it suits us, the back three, we get three centre halves in the team’. But we can get four in with Liam Scales at left back and Dara O’Shea at right back, and all of a sudden, physically, we’re a threat at both ends of the pitch.”

The former Ireland captain added: “Are we going to play our two best strikers of the generation [together]? Are we actually going to see these two play in a partnership?”

In the meantime, Finn Azaz and Chiedozie Ogbene are set to continue playing off Parrott in a “narrow three”.

Finn Azaz has been proving his worth to Southampton on a weekly basis. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images

Azaz has emerged as Ireland’s primary playmaker, with the 26-year-old’s double-digit goals return for Southampton last season making him one of the most effective No 10s in the English Championship. He already has three goals in the early stages of the Championship this season.

In 2024, Azaz chose to represent Ireland over Israel. His family background qualified him for both nations. His father Tim was raised in Cork where Azaz’s granduncle, Brian Murphy, won four All-Ireland medals – three in hurling and one in football.

When asked in October 2025 about Hallgrímsson stating that Israel should be banned from international football, in a similar fashion to Fifa and Uefa sanctioning Russia after the invasion of Ukraine, Azaz replied: “I’d rather not answer that.”

That could be a portent of what is to come as Irish players tip-toe through media dealings in the next fortnight.

Séamus Coleman is still mulling over retirement, having left Everton this summer after 17 years, but the former captain’s leadership skills can help the FAI navigate a path through the Israel games at neutral venues in Hungary and Serbia. The 37-year-old was named in the provisional squad last week.

“I’ve been keeping fit,” Coleman told the Overlap podcast last week. He added: “I don’t think I will be playing for Ireland in two years [at the Euros] as a regular starter but around the group I still think I can help influence the lads.”

Cunningham’s suggestion of four centre halves makes more sense since Jake O’Brien returned to the Everton side at right back against Tottenham last weekend, while O’Shea has switched to captaining Ipswich from right back since the signing of Moroccan international Issa Diop.

With Nathan Collins nursing a calf injury, another candidate for the starting line-up is James Abankwah after he started all four Serie A matches for Udinese, even scoring on Monday in the 5-3 loss to Inter at the San Siro. Hull City’s John Egan is also primed to make his second competitive start since 2023.

Scales was the starting left wing-back when Robbie Brady was injured during the World Cup qualifiers, but Alex Murphy’s loan from Newcastle United to Kaiserslautern offers Hallgrímsson a natural left-sided defender.

James Abankwah celebrates scoring for Udinese against Inter Milan at the San Siro in Milan on Monday. Photograph: Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Sheffield United centre back Liam Kitching has been mentioned as the latest English-born player who might declare for Ireland, following Harvey Vale’s switch earlier this year. The versatile Vale recently featured as a defensive midfielder for QPR so he could provide cover for the injured Josh Cullen.

Bosun Lawal is an option at right back, centre half and midfield, although the 23-year-old has not featured in Stoke City’s last two games.

Hallgrímsson appeared to be thinking about the future when capping the English-born Rory Finneran against Grenada in May, but the 18-year-old has looked a class above League One midfielders since his loan from Newcastle to Notts County.

Ireland’s goalkeeping stocks have never been so plentiful. Caoimhín Kelleher made a string of saves to secure a point for unbeaten Brentford away to Bournemouth on Saturday, while Gavin Bazunu was exceptional against Cardiff in his second start for Bolton Wanderers.

Up front, Adam Idah has three goals for Swansea this season while Owen Elding could benefit from injuries to Ferguson and Mason Melia after an impressive start to his time at Hibernian.

Do not be surprised if Liam Delap follows his father Rory into the Ireland set-up. The 23-year-old has come through the age grades for England but Hallgrímsson met both father and son last year to see about Liam switching allegiance.

“Well, he didn’t say f**k off,” said the Ireland manager.

When asked by Shay Given about declaring for Ireland on BBC Final Score after scoring in Nottingham Forest’s 2-1 defeat of Aston Villa, Delap replied: “I don’t know.”