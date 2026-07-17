Uefa charge both Derry City and CSKA Sofia over Brandywell crowd trouble

CSKA Sofia fans rush a barrier at the Brandywell leading to the Uefa Conference League game against Derry City being delayed. Both clubs have now been charged by Uefa. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Uefa will decide on sanctions for Derry City and CSKA Sofia by early next week following crowd trouble at the Brandywell during the Europa League qualifier on Thursday night.

Hundreds of local supporters, including young children, were forced on to the playing surface to avoid missiles thrown from Bulgarian fans in the Southend Park stand.

The match was delayed for 14 minutes after Ellis Chapman drew Derry level, 3-3 on aggregate, two minutes into the second half. Stewards diffused the situation without needing the PSNI, who had entered the stadium in riot gear.

Derry City have been charged with invasion of the field of play, throwing of objects, crowd disturbances and insufficient protection of the playing area against intruders.

CSKA have been charged with throwing objects, causing damage to the stadium, crowd disturbances, racist and/or discriminatory behaviour and “violating the basic rules of decent conduct (staff member)”.

“Urgent disciplinary proceedings have been instigated in accordance with article 55 of the Uefa disciplinary regulations following the Europa League first qualifying round match between Derry City and CSKA Sofia,” read a Uefa statement on Friday morning.

“As the proceedings could have an impact on supporter attendance at future matches, the Uefa disciplinary bodies will decide on the matter early next week.”

Derry eventually lost the tie 5-3 on aggregate, which means that Tiernan Lynch’s side have been demoted to the Conference League qualifiers where they will face Rijeka in Croatia next Thursday before the second leg is due to return to the Brandywell on July 30th.

A police officer was taken to the hospital after sustaining injuries when CSKA fans were escorted through Bishop Street, where Derry City fans were gathered outside the Oak Bar prior to kick-off.

“Disorder initially broke out between rival football supporters in the Bishop Street area at around 6.45pm and, unfortunately, one of our officers was injured and required hospital treatment,” said PSNI chief inspector Graeme Craig.

“We have also established a public order enquiry team to investigate tonight’s disturbances and we will be reviewing all available footage to identify and arrest those individuals involved.”

Lynch, the Derry manager, witnessed the violent scenes at close quarters as he was worried about the safety of his son.

“My own wee man was in the crowd,” said Lynch. “I wasn’t sure where he was. Like one of the fans, you were worried about the safety of your own kids.

“I saw someone falling over trying to get out of the way and bottles being thrown. It looked like it was going to get extremely nasty and great credit to the stewards ... I thought they handled it brilliantly.”

In a statement, Derry City “unequivocally” condemned “the violence witnessed” inside the Brandywell.

“The club is working closely with Uefa, the PSNI, CSKA Sofia and our security partners to establish the full facts surrounding the incidents,” the statement continued. “In the interests of ensuring a thorough investigation, Derry City FC will make no further comment until this process has been concluded.”