More than 200 countries endorse Infantino for fourth Fifa term despite Balogun scandal

Fifa president Gianni Infantino throws a replica ball into the crowd at the end of the World Cup semi-final between France and Spain in Dallas. Photograph: Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP via Getty Images

Gianni Infantino has the formal endorsement of more than 200 countries for re-election as Fifa’s president despite the climate of unrest that has swirled since the scandal surrounding Folarin Balogun’s reprieve from suspension.

Only a handful of Fifa’s 211 member associations are still to send letters of support for Infantino, who is on course to be voted into a fourth term by a landslide at its congress in March. A small number of European countries are among the outliers, with Germany the highest-profile FA yet to provide official backing.

Candidates must be put forward by November 18th, before which time letters can also be withdrawn or transferred to a different contender. But Infantino is currently the only runner and some FAs feel they have, nonetheless, come under persistent pressure from within Fifa to confirm their allegiance. In theory that should not be permitted under Fifa’s ethics code.

It would take a political earthquake to dislodge Infantino. Although there remains disquiet after Donald Trump admitted lobbying Fifa to review the USA striker Balogun’s red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina, the vast majority of it is festering among European FAs and adjacent bodies.

Infantino does not need to count on Europe’s support to land an overwhelming mandate and, in any case, most of the continent has confirmed its endorsement for his re-election.

The topic of a Europe-backed candidate to run against Infantino has gained legitimacy behind closed doors over the past 10 days but the prospect of multiple federations settling upon a name feels remote.

Uefa has made its opposition to Fifa clear on a number of recent issues, such as the Balogun incident and the barring of the Somali referee Omar Artan from the World Cup, but it is unclear whether the governing body’s leadership would feel moved to support formally a contender for the election. Some sources close to European football’s hierarchy feel a candidate who could amass 30 or 40 votes would at least be able to open a legitimate public debate about Fifa’s governance and direction of travel.

Fifa’s member associations will convene in New York on Saturday, although with Infantino helming the meeting the subject of recent scandals is unlikely to be an agenda item. The World Cup’s financial performance, and any subsequent benefits that could be passed on to the FAs, is more likely to be a topic of discussion.

Fifa was approached for comment. – Guardian