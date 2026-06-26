Dembélé hat-trick brushes second-string Norway aside as France top group

World Cup Group I: Norway 1 France 4

Does anyone at the World Cup have the defensive strength to deny this hyper-mobile, supremely varied French attack? Not, it turns out, a second-string Norway, who were torn apart in the first half in Boston, as Ousmane Dembélé scored a beautifully precise 25-minute hat-trick en route to a 4-1 win. France now top Group I and will play their last-32 tie in New Jersey next Tuesday. Norway will play Côte d’Ivoire in Texas.

This was a fun, freewheeling game, with the feel of a tournament formality, big third place playoff energy. But it wasn’t quite that. Certainly nothing that happened here in the absence of the rested Haaland will help nourish Norway’s late-stage tournament hopes, which are real but tentative, and which can only have been damaged by the sight of France’s attack using the corners of Egil Selvik’s goal for shooting practice in a jarringly open, defensively chaotic first half.

This game had been billed in the World Cup hype-o-drome as Mbappé v Haaland, Nordic Goal-Grendel versus Parisian Attack-Guillotine, and so on. In the event, it was something else as Haaland was rested along with nine other Norwegians, plus any notions of continuity, momentum or coherent defence.

The immediate consequence was the most lopsided opening six minutes of World Cup football you’re likely to see. This was the lead-in to a first-half hat-trick from Dembélé of real quality – and all the more startling because Norway’s defence just kept on giving him space to do the same things.

With 32 minutes gone and Dembélé already making plans for his latest plinth-mounted match ball, Norway could at least be pleased with the thoroughness of their research. Yes, it turns out. Dembélé really is very good at cutting inside and finding the same corner with that ruthlessly brilliant left foot.

Ousmane Dembele celebrates scoring his team's third goal. Photo: Getty Images

New England on a mild, green midsummer afternoon is the most European of all the host states in feel and texture, the land rolling on through hills and waterways, like an endless mega-Devon. And this was effectively a Euro-playoff for top spot in Group I; with a little meaning behind it too, given second place could mean a more hazardous path with Côte d’Ivoire, Brazil, England and Argentina lining up as possible opponents.

With this in mind it was doubly disappointing that Stale Solbakken chose to rotate 10 players out of his starting team. You can see why. Norway do not have the super-squad riches of other nations. The key players really are key players. This was good for squad vibes, evidence they’re all in the same boat rowing the same way.

On the other hand, it does leave you open to mid-tournament humiliation at the hands of the best team in the world. The Boston Stadium was a wash of red and blue shirts in its red and blue stands at kick-off. And France almost scored with 20 seconds gone here. Kylian Mbappé was released on halfway by a neat Dembélé pass after an absent minded touch, glided in on the right and twanged the crossbar from an oblique angle.

Three minutes later Manu Koné took a loose ball at the edge of the box, with Norway pursuing the new defensive policy of simply ignoring him and hoping he goes away. His shot was palmed away from the corner by Egil Selvik.

The opening goal finally arrived after six minutes. Mbappé made it with a wonderful pirouetting diagonal pass between the retreating red shirts, lovely execution, but once again the product of too much chaotic unrehearsed defence. Dembélé cut inside, feinted, then shot between a pair of Norwegians into the far corner, cue for a rolling shout around the ground, the kind of cheer that comes when you’ve felt the goal coming, and this is just the release.

Mbappé might have doubled the lead before Dembélé did on 20 minutes. This was pretty much the same goal, with Mbappé producing almost exactly the same pass from a similar spot. The shot was more central, low and hard into the same corner. - Guardian