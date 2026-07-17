France don’t want ‘chocolate-medal’ match but team want to deliver for departing Deschamps

France manager Didier Deschamps during a press conference in Miami ahead of the bronze final against England on Saturday night. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

World Cup bronze match: France v England, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, 10pm Irish time – Live RTÉ 2 and BBC One

France are unhappy about having to play a World Cup third-place ‌playoff against England on Saturday in Miami but it is the team’s duty to deliver a bronze medal to the nation, ‌France coach Didier Deschamps told a press conference on Friday.

The French, world champions in 2018 and finalists four years ago, were ​one of the main title contenders and were hoping for a third straight final before being knocked out by European champions Spain in the semi-final.

It was their third successive major semi-final defeat by Spain, following Euro 2024 and the Nations League, ​and Saturday’s game will be the last under the 57-year-old Deschamps, who announced last year that he would leave when his contract ⁠expired after the tournament.

“I have a duty for this game,” Deschamps told a press conference in Miami. “It is not a friendly. It is a third-place ⁠playoff. The players, staff, and I have ​the duty to reach this last objective. It is ​less important than the final. England does not want to play this game, and neither do we. ‌But here we are.

“We have to set ​our eyes on that goal to be third and make this final goal a reality. We ⁠have this duty when wearing this jersey. ⁠In my head I ​know that it is my last match. I don’t want anybody to cry. The end is near but life goes on.”

Deschamps and his players were still digesting their semi-final loss and the coach said he would be making changes to his line-up with some players unavailable and some injured. He did not confirm their top scorer and captain Kylian Mbappé would start.

“He is available, that’s what I will say,” said Deschamps. Mbappé is joint top scorer of ‌the tournament on eight ⁠goals, along with Argentina’s Lionel Messi.

France centre back Ibrahima Konaté said despite the “bitter pill” of their semi-final loss, the players were eager to give Deschamps a successful farewell.

“None of us wanted ‌to play for this third place but we have no choice,” Konate said.

“We want to pay back our coach,” he ​said. “He did so much for the France team. We must be grateful ​to him for that and we need to do everything we can to win this game … to get this chocolate medal, this bronze medal.”