Harry Kane penalty helps 10-man England defeat Mexico in 3-2 thriller

World Cup Round of 16: Mexico 2 (Julian Quiñones 42, Raul Jimenez, 69 Pen) England 3 Jude Bellingham (36, 38), Harry Kane (60 Pen)

File it as England’s finest World Cup knockout phase victory since 1966. There have not been a huge number of them; only nine previously, each a gripping drama in its own right. Yet it was the context of this one that set it apart.

England stepped into the mayhem of the Estadio Azteca, a venue that contains a very particular ghost for them, to face the full force of the Mexican nation. Plus a team that almost never lose here. Javier Aguirre’s men brought flawless form to the showpiece; four wins out of four so far at the tournament; their tournament. It was the co-hosts’ grand send-off from their own turf, arguably the biggest game in their history. An unofficial final for them.

It was a thriller; a game that had pretty much everything, starting with another powerhouse performance from Jude Bellingham, who scored twice to give England a 2-0 lead. The midfielder thrived amid the frenzy.

There was Mexican defiance – a key theme – and a goal for Julián Quiñones before the interval. England had to make it as hard as possible for themselves and they did so when Jarell Quansah was sent off for an ugly challenge in the 54th minute. The stand-in right-back returned after injury but not for long enough. The position continues to be a headache for Thomas Tuchel.

There was another goal for Harry Kane from the penalty spot for 3-1, his sixth of the tournament and his 73rd of the season for club and country. And yet there was room for even more, including a second Mexico goal, from Raúl Jiménez, also a penalty, and a closing scene that featured England defending with their lives.

It was Mexico’s attack versus England in a deep-set 5-3-1 formation. Tuchel’s team saw it through and when it was finally over, there was unbridled joy for them together with Mexican devastation, players in green slumped all over the turf.

The World Cup will remember El Tri. It will continue to watch England, who advance to a quarter-final against Norway in Miami on Saturday. Tuchel had wanted a spark, the moment of ignition as he targets glory. This may have been it.

Jude Bellingham scores England's first goal against Mexico. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

It was an occasion when every conceivable plotline felt as though it had been fine-tuned and crammed into the mix. The history was unavoidable from an England point of view. It was the team’s first return to the Azteca since El Diego and the Hand of God in 1986. There was also the ferocity of the elements: the thunderstorms and driving rain that forced the kick-off back by one hour.

The delay only heightened the anticipation and it was the first test of the occasion for the players down in the dressingrooms. When the stadium DJ played Don’t Look Back in Anger by Oasis, the partisan crowd bayed. The words could barely be heard. That was 90 minutes before the new kick-off time.

There was the high altitude. That slightly spaced out feeling which affected the travelling England fans was not the tequila. Tuchel’s players were the ones who had to cope with it, especially at the outset when Mexico were always going to come on strong, harnessing the tidal wave of emotion in the stands.

There was only one way for England to start: cool heads; the correct spacing between positions. They could not overcommit. The crowd hated it when England played slowly in possession.

But if it was fanciful to suggest Tuchel’s players might draw the sting from the Mexico support, they needed to dig out a foothold. More than anything, they needed to get to the first hydration break having not been breached. They did so.

It was the point that Tuchel had identified as the one when England might begin to feel more OK with the thinner air and they were able to breathe a little more easily after Jordan Pickford produced a smart low save to keep out Jiménez’s diving header on 16 minutes.

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A reckless challenge from Rangel leads to an England penalty which Harry Kane dutifully converts.



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Mexico were slick with their passing combinations; their movement was good. Tuchel knew his team had to keep an eye on the midfield wonderkid, Gilberto Mora, and he assigned the task to Elliot Anderson. The tension was extraordinary. “Y si sí,” bellowed the Mexico fans; their new rallying cry. What if we can?

It was England who stirred. There were encouraging signs from Anthony Gordon on the left wing; he had the pace to trouble Jorge Sánchez. But the breakthrough goal came up the other side. It was Pickford with the quick throw-out to Declan Rice, who ate up the ground before passing to Bukayo Saka. The winger got his move to work, buying a yard of space on the outside, and the cross was perfect. Bellingham arrived like a train to crash the header home.

Bellingham was in the mood. The atmosphere was fuel to him. He thrust out his chest and played. He also brought the intensity out of possession. His second goal added up to a stunning one-two punch and it was reward for Anderson winning the ball high up. Bellingham went wide to Kane and continued his run. Kane crossed low and Bellingham just wanted it more than Érik Lira.

England were comfortable. And then they were not. What was most galling for Tuchel was that his team allowed Mexico a route back into the tie on a set piece. There was no conviction about the defending. Ezri Konsa only half-cleared a free-kick from the left and Quiñones put his laces through the loose ball.

Mexico might have equalised on the stroke of the interval when Jiménez headed on a corner and César Montes was unmarked at the far post. It was Bellingham who got back to make the saving challenge. Before that Jiménez had dragged a good chance past the far post while he also extended Pickford with a looping header.

It felt as though England needed the next goal and they began the second half on the front foot. Nico O’Reilly pushed up and inside from left-back. There was the moment when he saw a deflected shot come back off the post. And yet England’s momentum was checked by the Quansah red card.

The Mexico bench were incensed with his challenge and although play went on, Bellingham producing a stunning piece of skill and surge upfield, it soon became apparent that Quansah was in trouble with the video assistant referee. It was an ill-advised lunge and when he clattered high into Jesús Gallardo, the referee, the Australian Alireza Faghani, had no choice.

England's Harry Kane (third right), Jude Bellingham (centre left) and team-mates celebrate after their victory over Mexico. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Tuchel introduced John Stones for Saka but it was Gordon who helped to get England back two goals in front. He sprinted on to a loose ball after Kane had challenged with the Mexico substitute Edson Álvarez and he got there before Raúl Rangel. The goalkeeper cleaned him out. Kane did the rest from the spot.

Back came Mexico. It was another set piece from them and an aberration from Kane, who did not feel another substitute, Brian Gutiérrez, close to him when he went to clear. Kane kicked through Gutiérrez and when Faghani was called to the pitchside monitor by the VAR, England had that sinking feeling. Jiménez produced the ice-in-veins conversion.

Tuchel’s move was to send on Dan Burn and Djed Spence and switch to the back five. Could England hold out? The answer was yes, and with a measure of comfort – apart from the bit at the end of the 11 additional minutes when Stones scrambled a clearance just wide of his own goal. Mexico kept on crossing and England kept on heading clear. Pickford was assured, Burn was immense. For England, it was simply a stunning high.