World Cup Group E guide: Germany’s next generation certainly can’t be written off

Germany

Manager: Julian Nagelsmann.

World Cup history: 21st appearance. Best result – winners 1954, 1974, 1990 and 2014.

As Germany stormed through their home tournament at Euro 2024, it seemed like Nagelsmann had discovered an unstoppable formula with Toni Kroos and Ilkay Gündoğan creating space for Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz to wreak havoc. Spain ended that party in the quarter-finals. Kroos, Gündoğan and Thomas Müller are gone but, in their place, rises a fit-again Musiala although generational talent Lennart Karl will sadly miss the tournament through injury. All roads lead to a titanic last-16 clash against France in Philadelphia on July 4th.

Star man: Florian Wirtz. The 23-year-old showed glimpses of his sublime talent during a tough first season with Liverpool in the Premier League.

Curaçao

Curaçao manager Dick Advocaat during a training session at Hampden Park, Glasgow. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Manager: Dick Advocaat.

World Cup history: Debut.

The smallest country to ever qualify for a World Cup landed in their Florida camp with the oldest manager, as Dick Advocaat was reinstated by the Curaçao FA in May, at the behest of players and sponsors, following an improvement in the health of the 78-year-old’s daughter. In an unforgiving group, the Caribbean island will do well to score a goal, never mind secure a point.

Star man: Leandro Bacuna. The Dutch-born, 34-year-old spent three seasons at Aston Villa before a respectable club career in the lower English leagues and Turkey.

Ivory Coast

Sphephelo Sithone with Ivory Coast's Franck Kessié at Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny in Abidjan. Photograph: Issouf Sanogo/AFP via Getty Images

Manager: Emerse Faé.

World Cup history: Fourth appearance. Best result – group stage 2006, 2010 and 2014.

The squad is full of quality players at European clubs, from Nottingham Forest midfielder Ibrahim Sangaré to Manchester United’s Amad Diallo and Villarreal’s Nicolas Pépé, with Faé certain to employ an ultra-defensive shape having conceded no goals across 10 qualifier games.

Star man: Franck Kessié. The box-to-box captain has had a stellar career at Atalanta, AC Milan and Barcelona before his 2023 move to Al-Ahli, where this season he was named the Saudi league’s most valuable player.

Ecuador

Connor Metcalfe of the Socceroos is challenged by Moisés Caicedo of Ecuador at Marvel Stadium on March 28, 2023, in Melbourne. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Manager: Sebastián Beccacece.

World Cup history: Fifth appearance. Best result – Round of 16 2006.

Tournament dark horses turn into tournament contenders with a quick flick through Beccacece’s panel. The ageing skipper Enner Valencia is one goal shy of extending his national record to 50, while the spine of the team contains Moisés Caicedo with elite centre halves in PSG’s Willian Pacho and Arsenal’s Piero Hincapié both fresh from the Champions League final.

Star man: Moisés Caicedo. Chelsea paid Brighton €133 million for him in 2023, signing one of the best midfielders in the world to an eight-year contract. In April, the 24-year-old agreed a two-year extension that after this summer could look like an astute piece of business.