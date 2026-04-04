Arne Slot rues Liverpool’s ‘missing fighting spirit’ after humiliating FA Cup exit

FA Cup quarter-final: Manchester City 4 [Haaland 39 pen, 45+2, 57; Semenyo 50] Liverpool 0

Arne Slot slammed Liverpool’s “missing fighting spirit” after the 4-0 humiliation by Manchester City that propelled Pep Guardiola’s team into the FA Cup semi-finals.

The manner of the 4-0 reverse will heighten scrutiny of the manager’s future, with Liverpool next at Paris Saint-Germain for Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg. A similar defeat in the tie may prove terminal for Slot.

After a promising start at the Etihad Stadium, the visitors capitulated by conceding four goals in a 21-minute period. Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick, via a 39th-minute penalty, a header in first-half injury time and a hooked shot after 57 minutes. Antoine Semenyo scored City’s other goal as they reached an eight consecutive Cup semi-final.

A shell-shocked Slot said: “I missed the fighting spirit in the first 10 minutes after half-time. And then afterwards, it was just a game where both teams accepted it was 4-0. But in those 10-15 minutes of time, I missed the fighting spirit – the willingness to win your duel, to be there first, to make it difficult for either a pass or a cross or a finish. That is something we definitely have to do better on Wednesday.”

Dominik Szoboszlai backed his manager’s grim verdict. “The fighting spirit wasn’t there enough, the mentality wasn’t there enough,” said the Liverpool midfielder. “None of us were there as much as we could. That’s a good question – why? I don’t know. It’s hard to find words to be honest.”

Many of Liverpool’s 8,000 fans left the ground after Haaland scored City’s fourth. “We don’t want them to leave early. We have to perform better,” said Slot. “That’s the first thing. We have to show now that we react after a loss like this and after so many disappointments we already had this season.”

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah reacts after missing a penalty during the FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester City. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

This was Liverpool’s 15th defeat of the campaign, the most since 2014-15. Slot was asked how he can turn form around before facing PSG. “There are only three or four days, so there are a few things you can do, and one of the things we need to do if we play against PSG or Man City, teams of this level, you need to defend better than we did in the 20 minutes when we conceded the four goals,” he said.

“No one will probably remember it, but the first 35 minutes there was a lot to like from my team. It would be nice if we then can score a goal once in a while as well from the chances we create.”

Liverpool’s Hugo Ekitiké missed two early chances and Mohamed Salah, in his first game since announcing his departure at the end of the season, missed four, including a penalty when City were 4-0 ahead.

Of Salah, Slot said: “I wouldn’t like to point to individuals after the disappointing season we are having. It is about the team. Mo had a few good chances. That is always important as you want players like that to have chances.

“In general this season we have got him and other players in good positions. Unfortunately if you look not only today but the whole season the amount of goals we score is far too low for the chances we created and definitely for the Liverpool standard.”

Pep Ljinders, City’s assistant manager, said: “Erling scored the 12th hat-trick for Man City and the second was insane. The way he puts the ball into the corner. I love when these old-school striker goals. Cross, wait, commit, chip. I love it.” – Guardian