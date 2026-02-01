Benjamin Sesko snatches Manchester United a third straight win under Michael Carrick

Premier League: Manchester United 3 (Casemiro 19, Cunha 56, Sesko 90+4) Fulham 2 (Jimenez 85, Kevin 90+1)

Substitute Benjamin Sesko’s emphatic stoppage-time strike secured Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick a dramatic third straight win in charge as Fulham were edged out 3-2 at a rocking Old Trafford.

The former Red Devils midfielder, captain and coach has lifted the mood around Old Trafford by reinvigorating a side that stumbled into 2026 as Ruben Amorim’s disappointing reign came to an acrimonious end.

Carrick’s return began with impressive wins against Manchester City and Arsenal, but United looked to have blown their chance of another victory after Casemiro and Matheus Cunha goals were cancelled out late on.

Raul Jimenez’s 85th-minute penalty was followed by an exquisite goal by Fulham substitute Kevin in stoppage time, but there was still time for more drama.

Summer signing Sesko kept his cool when taking a touch and slamming home in front of the Stretford End, sparking bedlam and propelling United fourth in the Premier League.

The hosts started brightly as goalkeeper Bernd Leno denied the lively Amad Diallo and Harry Maguire before United counterpart Senne Lammens showed great reactions to prevent Joachim Andersen prodding home.

Jorge Cuenca nodded on the cross and soon found himself in the spotlight at the other end having been adjudged to have brought down Cunha in the box by referee John Brooks.

The decision was overturned by VAR James Bell, with the Premier League match centre saying the on-field decision was for a holding offence that had stopped before going into the box.

Fulham boss Marco Silva looked furious and his mood only darkened as Bruno Fernandes clipped over the free-kick for Casemiro to powerfully header home.

Play petered out after the 19th-minute opener, with Lammens dealing with a couple of Fulham half chances before the break.

Leno spread himself to deny Bryan Mbeumo shortly after the restart, but it was not one-way traffic and Fulham continued to knock at the door.

Lammens just dealt with a Harry Wilson free-kick and United dug deep, providing the platform to double their lead in the 56th minute.

Casemiro’s inspired no-look pass put through compatriot Cunha to unleash a thumping first-time finish from an acute angle into the roof of the net.

It was a wonderful effort that lifted the mood at Old Trafford, where Cuenca looked to have pulled one back for the visitors in the 65th minute.

Samuel Chukwueze reacted to a blocked free-kick with a strike that ricocheted into the Fulham defender’s path, only for the former to be ruled narrowly offside after a lengthy VAR check.

Cunha fired over and was soon replaced to a wonderful reception along with Casemiro, with newly-introduced Sesko seeing a header hit a post before nodding over.

But United have long had a knack of doing things the hard way and Lammens faced a penalty from Jimenez shortly after saving a mishit strike from him.

Maguire was booked for a challenge on the Mexico international, who found the top corner with his coolly-taken spot-kick.

Fulham kept pushing and looked to have secured a point in unforgettable fashion.

Kevin collected a return pass as he darted in from the left and continued to bend the ball home brilliantly in the first of nine minutes of stoppage time.

But United’s never-say-die attitude came to the fore as in the fourth minute of added time Sesko met a pass from Fernandes with a touch and what proved a thumping winner.

Aston Villa's Emi Buendia has a shot saved by Caoimhín Kelleher. Photograph: Nigel French/PA

Aston Villa 0 Brentford 1 (Ouattara 45+2)

Aston Villa were controversially denied a goal by VAR as their Premier League title hopes suffered a major blow in a 1-0 home defeat to 10-man Brentford.

Tammy Abraham’s second-half strike was chalked off after VAR Paul Tierney ruled the ball had gone out of play 19 seconds earlier, when Villa had it near their own corner flag.

The official made the decision after a check which took over three minutes, with Brentford going on to see out the victory despite playing for over 45 minutes with 10 men.

Dango Ouattara scored the decisive goal in first-half stoppage time, just minutes after Kevin Schade had been sent off for kicking out at Matty Cash.

The Bees produced a fine defensive performance after the break and condemned Villa to a second successive home league defeat, which probably ends any realistic hopes of challenging for the title.

It marked another big win in an impressive season for Keith Andrews’ side, who are firmly in the race for European football next term.

Villa handed a second debut to Abraham, seven years after his loan spell from Chelsea, and his first appearance in English football since May 2021.

It was almost the perfect homecoming for the former Chelsea and Roma striker as he was put through on goal in the 15th minute by Morgan Rogers’ pass, but his punted finish was straight at Bees goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

The hosts continued to threaten as Ian Maatsen hit a cushioned drive just over before Ezri Konsa missed a great chance in the 32nd minute, getting his finish all wrong from close range after Douglas Luiz’s free-kick found him in acres of space.

Brentford’s task appeared to get much harder three minutes before the break when Scahde was sent off for foolishly kicking out at Cash after the pair got tangled.

But four minutes later the Bees stunned Villa by taking the lead.

Kristoffer Ajer’s long ball sent Ouattara clear down the right. His initial cross was blocked by Pau Torres, but it went straight back to him and he lashed into the top corner from a tight angle.

Abraham thought he had got his goal four minutes after the restart as he converted from the rebound after Jadon Sancho’s effort had been parried by Kelleher.

But after a forensic VAR analysis, it was disallowed after Leon Bailey was adjudged to have taken the ball out of play way back in his own half.

Villa felt a raging sense of injustice and camped in the Brentford half looking for a way through.

Cash fired an attempt straight at Kelleher, who also got down well to deny Rogers, while Luiz headed over.

Their golden chance to level came in the 90th minute as Bailey cut inside and looked set to score but blazed over.

Brentford held on for 10 minutes of stoppage time to secure a memorable victory.

Nottingham Forest 1 (Gibbs-White 5) Crystal Palace 1 (Sarr 45+2)

Crystal Palace were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest who played half the game with 10 men after Neco Williams was shown a red card for handball on the goal line.

Palace picked up just their third point from their last nine games which has seen them drop down into the relegation battle.

Forest got off to a flying start when Morgan Gibbs-White struck his sixth goal of the season but the game turned at the end of the half when Williams was shown a red card for stopping Jefferson Lerma’s header from going in with a deliberate handball.

Ismaila Sarr rolled in the resulting penalty and Palace dominated possession in the second period but Forest were seemingly comfortable despite the inferior numbers.

Palace were disappointing after the break and it looked like Forest would get the winner following a chaotic ending but both sides moved a point further clear of the bottom three.