Newcastle reject first bid from Arsenal for captain Bruno Guimarães

Arsenal have stepped up their attempt to sign Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimarães by finally beginning formal transfer negotiations and making an opening offer, which Newcastle United have rejected.

Guimarães met Newcastle’s incoming manager, Matthias Jaissle, for the first time on Monday at the team’s preseason training camp at La Manga after a post-World Cup holiday in Brazil.

There had been suggestions that the 28-year-old would fly to London for a medical at Arsenal, but instead he boarded a commercial flight to Spain. Once at La Manga, he was expected to tell Jaissle of his determination to swap Tyneside for north London, but everything hinges on whether Arsenal are prepared to meet Newcastle’s valuation for a player with two years remaining on his contract.

While executives at Arsenal believe Guimarães is worth a maximum of £70 million (€81.7 million) – and a bid in that ballpark was rejected on Monday – Newcastle value their captain at around £80 million (€93.4 million).

If some sort of compromise seems likely given Arsenal – negotiating, initially, through intermediaries – have spent much of this summer in pursuit of a midfielder at the top of Mikel Arteta’s shopping list, Newcastle are under no pressure to sell.

Indeed, having sold Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali to Barcelona and Tottenham respectively this summer, they would prefer to offer Jaissle the benefit of Guimarães’s talent and experience as he rebuilds the squad.

The 38-year-old was believed to be keen to assess the Brazilian’s mindset as he begins preparations for the opening Premier League match at home to Liverpool two weeks on Sunday. Although the former Al-Ahli and RB Salzburg manager is still to be officially confirmed as Howe’s successor, Jaissle has been with his new squad since arriving in southern Spain on Saturday. Newcastle are waiting for the completion of some final paperwork before formalising his appointment.

One signing completed by Newcastle on Monday involved Lukas Hornicek’s £26 million (€30.35 million) move from Braga. The 24-year-old Czech Republic goalkeeper is expected to replace Nick Pope as the team’s first choice, with Pope now likely to leave.

Hornicek caught Newcastle’s eye after seven clean sheets during Braga’s run to the Europa League semi-finals last season. At 6ft 6in, he cuts an imposing figure in goal and has been highly praised for the sort of high-calibre footwork that should improve Newcastle’s ability to play out from the back.

Hull had hoped to recruit Hornicek, but he turned down a move to the promoted club last month. – Guardian