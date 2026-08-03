Focus for Shamrock Rovers now on reaching league phase in Europe for third successive year

Shamrock Rovers head coach Stephen Bradley: 'We’re here to be better than we were before.' Photograph: Dan Clohessy/Inpho

Europa League third qualifying round, first leg: Shamrock Rovers v KF Egnatia (Alb), Tallaght Stadium, Tuesday, 8pm – Streamed on LOITV

Having got over last week’s missed opportunity, the goal for Shamrock Rovers is now all about channelling the frustration of their narrow exit from the Champions League qualifiers to Ararat-Armenia into ensuring they make league phase in Europe for a third successive year.

In what head coach Stephen Bradley described as arguably their best display in Europe of his 10-year tenure, Rovers levelled the aggregate score at 2-2 with first-half goals from Matt Healy and Aaron Greene, only for Ararat to score against the run of play late on to edge through 3-2 on aggregate.

Both clubs having been parachuted into the second-tier Europa League third qualifying round, the European journey continues on Tuesday night when Albanian champions FK Egnatia arrive at Tallaght Stadium.

Following Monday’s playoff round draws, the winners will meet Norwegian cup holders Lillestrøm SK. The losers drop down to play the losers of the Europa League tie between Finnish side KuPS Kuopio and Universitatea Craiova of Romania in the playoff round of the Conference League.

Given Rovers’ recent history in Europe of four group/league phases in total, three in the last four years, not reaching that stage in 2026 would be a massive disappointment.

“Of course it would, yes,” agreed Bradley at Monday’s prematch press briefing. “But no one’s thinking like that. We’re here to be better than we were before. We’ve never said anything different and this year is no different.

“That’s the aim, it always is the aim and the day we accept anything less, we’re accepting lower standards and that’s not what we do.

Ararat Armenia's Junior Bueno celebrates after the match. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“We’re playing at a high level and at times you’re going to lose games you should win, [and] vice versa.

“In football, and in sport, there’s more downs than ups and there’s more knocks than not and we know that. But we’ve never shied away from our aim every year is to get better and that won’t change this year.

“I think the days of a team winning a round and people being happy, or winning two rounds and people being happy, those days are long gone. And so they should be.”

Midfielder Dylan Watts, set for his 65th appearance in Europe, three behind record holder Seán Gannon of Shelbourne, fully concurs.

“I think so,” said the 29-year-old who debuted in Europe with UCD in 2015. “Especially when you think that the Conference League has been massive for the likes of the League of Ireland.

“The goal has to be league stage for us. I’m not sure about other teams, but it’s definitely our goal.”

Egnatia arrive in Dublin 24 having lost out on penalties to Slovenian side Celje – who beat Rovers 2-0 in the Conference League league phase last year – in a rollercoaster tie that finished 5-5.

Dylan Watts of Shamrock Rovers reacts to a missed chance against Ararat Armenia. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“They’re a good team,” acknowledged Bradley of an attacking side which has scored 12 goals in their two European ties to date this summer.

“I think they are the best we would have faced so far this year, they play a similar system to us. They play it slightly different but a similar system. Good players, midfielders are really technical, really good.

“I’m not sure if the forward [Ivorian Soumaila Bakayoko] is going to be fit. He hurt his hamstring in the first game against Celje so if he plays, he’s a good player. I think they’re the best we’ll have played out of Floriana and Ararat.

“They score goals, you saw that against Celje, they scored a lot of goals. I’m sure they will feel they did enough to go through in both games.

“It was an even game to be fair, but over both games they had really good chances to go through. They score goals and if you look at them domestically, they scored goals last season, and from speaking to people over there, they’re a good attacking team.”

Raising the bar has always been Bradley’s mantra and further levels need to be reached on Tuesday with victory in the tie guaranteeing at least Conference League league phase and the not inconsiderable €3.1 million in minimum Uefa prize money that comes with it.

“We just need to do what we do, we know what we can play at,” added Bradley. “The last game at home, I think if we play like that, I think nine times out of 10 you go through.

“The chances we created. Even in the away leg, it was very good to a point. So we haven’t been far off it. Just tidy up the little bits.”