James McClean signs for Derry City from Wrexham

James McClean has signed for Derry City from Wrexham on a multi-year deal.

The 36-year-old returns to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium nearly 15 years after leaving to join Sunderland. Arguably one of the most successful exports from the League of Ireland, the player has made nearly 600 appearances during his time in England and was capped more than 100 times for the Republic of Ireland.

“It’s a bit surreal that it’s here and it has happened but I can’t wait to get started,” McClean said. “Wrexham and how they have dealt with this, absolute touch of class, they made as easy as possible to come home. I spoke to the manager and I told him, the place I want to go is home.

“I like challenges in the career and this is now probably one of the best challenges I get to take on. This is the last club of my career, this is where I am ending my career. If I was to win a league title here and go out in that way, I couldn’t write the script any better.”

City boss Tiernan Lynch said: “For my end and the teams end, it was a no brainer. What he has done in the game, it speaks for itself it does not need me to tell them. However what he is going to bring to our changing room, that experience and that discipline. I am absolutely delighted to get him in.”

“It just raises the level for everything that we do. All you have to do is have a conversation with him to understand that. The big thing now is that we have to do the work.”

Shamrock Rovers' Michael Noonan. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Meanwhile, Shamrock Rovers have rejected a €1m bid for teenage striker Michael Noonan from Hoffenheim, according to reports.

The German side were in advanced talks to sign him, with Celtic also in the race for the 17-year-old, however Rovers have rejected a bid as it does not match their valuation of the striker.

Noonan became the youngest ever scorer in Conference League history when he scored for Rovers away at Norwegian side Molde in his debut for the club in February 2025. He made an impact in the Under-17 World Cup for Ireland and is considered one of the league’s best young players.