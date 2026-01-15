Andy Robertson admits Liverpool future unclear with contract expiring in summer

Andy Robertson has said his Liverpool future remains unresolved despite his contract expiring in five months and admitted this season’s limited playing time has been a frustration.

Liverpool have held talks over extending their vice-captain’s outstanding Anfield career but, with no firm offer on the table, Robertson’s next step is uncertain beyond competing in Scotland’s first World Cup for 28 years. The left-back, who turns 32 in March, turned down Atlético Madrid last summer and is likely to have several options should he become a free agent.

“We’ve had chats now which will remain private; we’ll see what happens,” said Robertson, who admitted it was “a difficult question” whether he wanted to stay. “I’ve got five months left and we need to see the option to stay or if there’s options to go and things like that. I’ll sit down with my family and decide.

“After a stressful summer, I’m just trying to enjoy being a part of it, and being a Liverpool player. I wanted to qualify for the World Cup and thankfully we’ve managed to do that. I need to see what myself and my family wants.”

Robertson has lost his regular starting role this season to £40 million (€46 million) summer signing Milos Kerkez. The Scotland captain has started four Premier League games to Kerkez’s 17, though he has started 11 times in total, and indicated that a desire to play would be a factor in his decision.

Asked whether the next few months would determine his future, he replied: “I can focus on the last eight and a half years. I think Jürgen Klopp left me out of one game and I was raging. I’m a player who wants to play. I’ve played through injuries. I’ve played when I’ve only been 50, 40, 30 per cent fit for this club and my country. I always want to be on the grass and playing and obviously now that’s not happening, so that’s different.

“I have a different role here this season which I’m getting enjoyment out of but footballers want to play and, if anyone is sat happy on the bench, then they don’t belong at any football club. If you’re happy to be at Liverpool, wanting to sit on the bench, then I don’t think you have the right attitude. I’ve played well in the games I’ve played this season. Maybe I’ve not played as much as I would have liked, but it’s nothing I’ve been surprised by. Let’s see what happens.”

Andy Robertson of Liverpool in action with James Justin of Leeds United. Photograph: Peter Powell/EPA

Whatever materialises, Robertson insists his relationship with Liverpool will always remain healthy.

He said: “I’ve given absolutely everything for the club and the club have been very good to me. They have rewarded me with good contracts when I have been playing well. Nobody can deny what I have given to this club. I’ve given everything day in and day out and put in some performances which I think have been good and I hope others agree. I’ve won a lot of trophies and had a lot of good days here. So it’s not quite like what the club needs to show in the next four months.

“My relationship with the people higher up in the club has always been excellent. Signing me for £8m [from Hull City in 2017] and then doing what I have done helps that. I remind people of that all the time. The relationship is good. We’ve shown each other more than enough respect over the last eight-and-a-half years and we’ll see what comes.” – Guardian