Meet the Ireland under-17 squad going for World Cup glory in Qatar

Republic of Ireland Under-17 Fifa World Cup Squad

Goalkeepers

George Moloney

Age: 15

Club: Southampton

Goalkeeper George Moloney. Photograph: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

The youngest member of Colin O’Brien’s squad (he will turn 16 during the tournament), Moloney impressed when Southampton beat Manchester United 1-0 in the Super Cup NI final in August. He is well regarded and was shortlisted for the Ireland under-15 Player of the Year in 2024.

Alex Noonan

Age: 17

Club: Shamrock Rovers

Goalkeeper Alex Noonan. Photograph: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

The Maynooth youngster and former Straffan player is Ireland’s first-choice keeper for this World Cup, having got the nod against Panama on Wednesday. Part of Ireland’s under-15 squad that won the Torneo delle Nazioni tournament in Italy two years ago.

Corey Cummins-Sheridan

Age: 17

Club: Finn Harps

Corey Cummins-Sheridan on the right at Dublin Airport ahead of the flight. Photograph: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Sheridan joined the Harps Academy from Erne Wanderers and has represented the Ballybofey-based club at every age group from under-14s to seniors, making seven appearances in the League of Ireland First Division this season.

Defenders

Ryan Butler

Age: 17

Club: Wexford FC

Ireland's Ryan Butler. Photograph: Inpho

A young man in a hurry after moving straight from Wexford’s under-17s into their senior team this season, where he made 21 appearances in the First Division for manager Stephen Elliott, the former Ireland striker.

Josh Cullen

Age: 17

Club: Finn Harps

Josh Cullen. Photograph: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Cullen is the grandson of former Donegal captain Pauric McShea and was a talented GAA player himself before siding with soccer. He has played through the ages at Finn Harps’ academy and was rewarded with a senior breakthrough this season, making 27 appearances in league and cup.

Vinnie Leonard

Age: 17

Club: Dundalk

Vinny Leonard on the left at Dublin Airport ahead of the Republic of Ireland under-17s flight to Qatar. Photograph: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

A product of Meath club Torro United, Leonard joined Dundalk’s academy at U14s and signed his first professional deal last Christmas. He repaid that show of faith with 34 league appearances as Dundalk clinched the First Division title under Ciaran Kilduff.

Ade Solanke

Age: 17

Club: FC Lorient

Ireland's Ade Solanke in action. Photograph: Inpho

Once all the rage in Shamrock Rovers’ academy, Solanke joined French side Lorient at the start of the year, playing in their reserves. But it will be a short stint as he is widely expected to join Bournemouth – an affiliate of Lorient – once he turns 18 in January.

Oisin McDonagh

Age: 17

Club: Venezia

Oisin McDonagh. Photograph: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

After leaving the Shamrock Rovers academy, McDonagh returned home to Wexford FC where he made his first-team breakthrough before being snapped up by Italian outfit Venezia last year. He has made 18 appearances across the under-17s and Primavera 2 sides.

Finn Sherlock

Age: 17

Club: Hoffenheim

Finn Sherlock. Photograph: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ireland’s reigning under-17 Player of the Year, having picked up the award in June. Sherlock plays his football in Germany having left Shelbourne last year, even though former Reds manager and Ireland legend Damien Duff wanted to keep the ex-Cootehill Celtic youngster.

Sean Spaight

Age: 16

Club: Dundalk

Sean Spaight. Photograph: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Spaight captained Ireland’s under-16s to Victory Shield glory last year and was a regular in Dundalk’s first-team squad this season as the Lilywhites clinched the First Division title, making five appearances. Shortlisted for Ireland’s under-15 Player of the Year award in 2024.

Midfielders

Rory Finneran

Age: 17

Club: Newcastle United

Rory Finneran. Photograph: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

English-born but Ireland’s captain for this World Cup, he joined Blackburn Rovers as an eight-year-old and became their youngest first-team debutant at 15, when he played in an FA Cup game in 2024. Finneran, who was Ireland under-15 Player of the Year in 2023, is now at Newcastle but Blackburn and Newcastle are in dispute over a fee.

Ramon Martos

Age: 17

Club: UD Almeria

Ramon Martos. Photograph: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Martos holds dual citizenship, having been born in Dublin to an Irish mother and Spanish father, who was once part of Real Madrid and Real Betis’ youth set-ups and is now a cardiologist. Martos’ maternal grandfather, David Pugh, played for Sligo Rovers and Shamrock Rovers and also captained Ireland’s under-23s.

Grady McDonnell

Age: 17

Club: Club Brugge

Ireland's Grady McDonnell warms up. Photograph: Inpho

Born and raised in Canada, McDonnell became the youngest player to sign a pro deal in the Canadian Premier League, aged 15 years and 11 months. He qualifies for Ireland through his grandfather and has represented both Ireland and Canada at underage level. He joined Club NXT, the second team of Club Brugge, in January.

Kian McMahon-Brown

Age: 17

Club: Burnley

Ireland's Kian McMahon-Brown. Photograph: Inpho

McMahon-Brown has a keen eye for goal and last season with Burnley, he scored 34 goals and provided 15 assists across games at under-17, under-18 and under-21 levels. He has already opened his World Cup account by scoring Ireland’s second goal in Wednesday’s win over Panama. Was at Liverpool and Blackburn before joining the Clarets.

Goodness Ogbonna

Age: 17

Club: UCD

Goodness Ogbonna. Photograph: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

The Longford lad was a star for Melview FC and also played GAA for Longford Slashers. He joined Shamrock Rovers’ academy and was on the Hoops bench when Stephen Bradley’s first-team lost to Molde on penalties in a Conference League playoff back in February. Ogbonna is now with UCD.

Victor Ozhianvuna

Age: 16

Club: Shamrock Rovers

Ireland's Victor Ozhianvuna in action. Photograph: Inpho

Arsenal have paid a League of Ireland record transfer fee of €2 million for Ozhianvuna, who will join the current Premier League leaders in January 2027 on a long-term contract, once he turns 18. He is a serious talent and will feature for Shamrock Rovers again next season, before his move to the Gunners.

Forwards

Max Kovalevskis

Age: 17

Club: Shamrock Rovers

Max Kovalevskis. Photograph: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Kovalevskis returned from a serious knee injury in April, having been sidelined for nearly a year, and became a regular in Shamrock Rovers squads thereafter. Manager Stephen Bradley rates him highly, having first blooded him with the seniors in 2024. Scored Ireland’s fourth goal in Wednesday’s opening group stage win over Panama.

Brody Lee

Age: 17

Club: Cork City

Republic of Ireland's Brody Lee at Dublin Airport ahead of the Republic of Ireland under-17s flight to Qatar. Photograph: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Were he not in Qatar on World Cup duty, the Tipperary native would be at Aviva Stadium tomorrow as part of the Cork City squad preparing to face Shamrock Rovers in the FAI Cup final. He has made seven appearances for the Rebels since joining from Shamrock Rovers’ academy in July.

Gavin McAteer

Age: 17

Club: Finn Harps

Gavin McAteer. Photograph: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

McAteer has turned heads since bursting on to the scene with Finn Harps’ first team in 2024, aged 15, and has been on trial with Celtic and Nottingham Forest over the past year. This season, he made 32 appearances in all competitions for Kevin McHugh’s Harps and remains on the radar of a host of clubs.

Michael Noonan

Age: 17

Club: Shamrock Rovers

Ireland's Michael Noonan is tackled by Panama’s Jossimar Insturain. Photograph: Inpho

An emerging force in League of Ireland football and shortlisted for this year’s PFA Ireland Young Player of the Year after helping Shamrock Rovers to win the league.. Noonan opened his World Cup account on Wednesday with a goal and player-of-the-match performance in the 4-1 win over Panama. He has all the attributes to be Ireland’s star man in Qatar.

Jaden Umeh

Age: 17

Club: Benfica

Ireland's Jaden Umeh in action. Photograph: Inpho

The Cork man opened the scoring for Ireland in Wednesday’s win over Panama, heading home from a corner in the first half. He turned heads at Caoimhin Kelleher’s old club Ringmahon Rangers, before joining Cork City. But he turned down a professional contract in August 2024, to join Portuguese giants Benfica, where he plays for their under-23s.

SCHEDULE (all times Irish)

Saturday, November 8th

Ireland vs Uzbekistan, 3.45pm, Aspire Zone, Doha, Qatar.

Tuesday, November 11th

Ireland vs Paraguay, 1.30pm, Aspire Zone, Doha, Qatar

Friday, November 14th

Round of 32

Tuesday, November 18th

Round of 16

Friday, November 21st

Quarter-Final

Monday, November 24th

Semi-Final

Thursday, November 27th

Final