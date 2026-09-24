Ireland squad will fulfil Israel fixtures and ‘represent our country’, says Dara O’Shea

Dara O'Shea and Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson at a press conference at Fadil Vokrri Stadium in Pristina on Wednesday. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The Republic of Ireland players have agreed to fulfil the Nations League fixtures against Israel in Debrecen, Hungary on Sunday and the behind-closed-doors match in northern Serbia on October 4th.

Any decision by the Ireland squad to make a separate collective protest around the Israel matches will be decided on Friday morning, following their opening game of the campaign against Kosovo in Pristina.

“The decision was made by the FAI, the Government and Uefa, for the games to be played,” explained Dara O’Shea, who has been promoted to the captaincy in the absence of the injured Nathan Collins and Séamus Coleman, on Wednesday morning.

“For us as players that is not our decision. We are Irish players and when called upon we come to represent our country. That is important to know too.

“When we come together [on Friday], we will speak openly about how we feel and what we feel is right.

“We’ve got to respect each other’s opinions and each other’s views and really sit down and take the time because it deserves the time to talk about it.”

O’Shea was asked if the players understand, from their discussions with the FAI, why they are playing Israel despite calls within Ireland to boycott.

“We’ve been speaking to the association for quite a while,” he revealed. “It has been ongoing, it is not something that was just brought up. We understand, I suppose, the consequences as such to not fulfil the fixtures.

“But, again, that decision should never be made by players. When called upon, we come to represent our country. Whatever decision is made by the people higher up, that is the decision made.”

[ Some Ireland players ‘feel really uncomfortable’ about Israel matches, says HallgrímssonOpens in new window ]

FAI president Paul Cooke declined to comment when approached during the Ireland training session at the Fadil Vokrri Stadium in Pristina on Wednesday morning.

“It is a really unusual thing for us as players to have to deal with this and have the noise following us around,” O’Shea added. “It is not something you are ever prepared for. We totally understand the situation and the feelings that are about.”

The Israeli media has reported that Israel’s players will not swap shirts with the Irish players following Heimir Hallgrímsson’s comment about “playing against genocide” last week.

“Maybe from a leadership point of view it was not clever for me to take the attention away from the Kosovo game,” said Hallgrímsson. “It’s a tricky time for us.”

The spectre of war crimes hangs over this entire international window for Ireland and their three opponents.

There are nightly gatherings of Kosovan Albanians in Mother Teresa Square in central Pristina to protest the jailing of Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) commanders, including the country’s former president Hashim Thaçi, following a trial in The Hague that concluded last week.

Also, hundreds of Austrians are expected to attend pro-Palestinian gatherings in Linz on Thursday night before the match against Israel at the Raiffeisen Arena.