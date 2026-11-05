TD takes legal challenge over approval for paid parking at Blanchardstown shopping centre

A local TD is seeking High Court orders overturning a planning approval for a paid-parking development at Blanchardstown Town Centre.

The judicial review application was filed this week with the High Court central office by lawyers for People Before Profit Solidarity Dublin West TD Ruth Coppinger.

She wants leave to challenge a planning approval by An Coimisiún Pleanála last September for a development including the introduction of car parking management controls to nine car parks at the centre. The approval also covers associated pedestrian and cycle improvement.

Coppinger claims she has raised the necessary “substantial” grounds to seek judicial review, including that the approval was irrational and in excess of the commission’s powers for reasons including claims it failed to have any, or any proper, regard to the major town centre zoning objective in the local development plan and to her own submissions, including a report from a planning consultant.

The commission, it is claimed, failed to engage with the civic function of the major town centre zoning or the need for community access to public and civic services within the centre.

Blanchardstown town centre, it is argued, is much more than a shopping destination in that it provides access to a wide range of essential services and community facilities, including the council offices, Blanchardstown District Court, a credit union, post office, bank, medical and health services, a library, cinema and theatre and a meeting place for people.

Blanche Retail Nominee Limited applied to Fingal County Council in September 2025 for permission for the development. That was granted in November 2025, subject to 13 conditions in line with a report from a council inspector.

In an observation to the council in October 2025, Coppinger raised concerns including about the lack of public consultation about the proposed development, the financial impact on members of the public and staff at the centre and the potential impact on access to social and civic amenities. Other concerns included the risk of traffic congestion.

In an appeal to the commission over the council’s approval, the TD raised those and other issues, including limitations of public transport infrastructure and bus services serving the area. Those particularly affected families of low socioeconomic means and older and disabled people, she said.

In her judicial review, Coppinger argues the commission failed to properly take into account her submissions and issues including that introducing paid parking would worsen traffic congestion. Her constituents were very concerned that drivers who did not wish to pay for parking wouldill seek alternative parking on the surrounding residential roads in Whitestown, which could lead to obstructed access for residents, emergency services, deliveries and carers, she said.

Residents should not have to bear the consequences of a parking policy introduced by a commercial entity when the surrounding road network is already struggling to cope with existing traffic levels, it is argued. Road safety is another concern raised.

The application will be dealt with on a later date by the High Court’s planning division.