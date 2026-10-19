Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo given 30-day ban for leaving Portugal camp over row with head coach

Ronaldo left international camp after he was an unused substitute in Portugal’s Nations League fixture against Norway

Cristiano Ronaldo apologised for leaving the national camp during the recent international window. Photograph: Patricia de Melo Moreira/AFP via Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo apologised for leaving the national camp during the recent international window. Photograph: Patricia de Melo Moreira/AFP via Getty Images
Mon Oct 19 2026 - 20:081 MIN READ

Cristiano Ronaldo has received a 30-day suspensionfor leaving the national ‌camp following a rift with head coach Jorge Jesus.

The Portuguese FA’s disciplinary council upheld the charge against the 41-year-old forward in full and imposed a €255 fine.

Ronaldo left Portugal’s base in Copenhagen before their Nations League match ⁠against Denmark earlier this month, accusing Jesus of ‌twice ‌breaking ​his word regarding the 41-year-old’s role in the team after he was an unused substitute against Norway.

Jesus denied making ⁠any agreement with ​Ronaldo but left the door ​open for his return.

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The Portuguese FA’s statement did not specify what matches or activities the suspension would cover, or whether time already served under a provisional suspension would count towards the 30-day sanction.

Ronaldo subsequently apologised for failing to acknowledge ‌supporters after the Norway ⁠match and for leaving his team-mates, saying he remained available for selection after serving any punishment ‌arising from the incident.

Portuguese FA president Pedro Proenca said everyone within ​the association wants Ronaldo to return to ​the national team once the matter is resolved.

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