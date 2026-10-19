Cristiano Ronaldo given 30-day ban for leaving Portugal camp over row with head coach

Cristiano Ronaldo apologised for leaving the national camp during the recent international window. Photograph: Patricia de Melo Moreira/AFP via Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo has received a 30-day suspensionfor leaving the national ‌camp following a rift with head coach Jorge Jesus.

The Portuguese FA’s disciplinary council upheld the charge against the 41-year-old forward in full and imposed a €255 fine.

Ronaldo left Portugal’s base in Copenhagen before their Nations League match ⁠against Denmark earlier this month, accusing Jesus of ‌twice ‌breaking ​his word regarding the 41-year-old’s role in the team after he was an unused substitute against Norway.

Jesus denied making ⁠any agreement with ​Ronaldo but left the door ​open for his return.

The Portuguese FA’s statement did not specify what matches or activities the suspension would cover, or whether time already served under a provisional suspension would count towards the 30-day sanction.

Ronaldo subsequently apologised for failing to acknowledge ‌supporters after the Norway ⁠match and for leaving his team-mates, saying he remained available for selection after serving any punishment ‌arising from the incident.

Portuguese FA president Pedro Proenca said everyone within ​the association wants Ronaldo to return to ​the national team once the matter is resolved.