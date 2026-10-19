‘This is a big club with a tremendous history’ - Duncan Ferguson named as new Glentoran manager

Glentoran have named Duncan Ferguson as their new manager. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Duncan Ferguson has been appointed manager of Irish Premiership side Glentoran.

Ferguson, 54, has signed what the Belfast club have a described as a multiyear contract, with his former Dundee United team-mate Gary Bollan joining him as his assistant.

Ferguson takes over from Declan Devine after the former Derry City and Bohemians boss left the club in September after two and a half years in charge.

“I am delighted to become manager of Glentoran,” Ferguson told the club website.

“This is a big club with a tremendous history, and it is a great opportunity for me. I know that success here will be judged on what we win.”

Ferguson was previously assistant manager to Carlo Ancelotti and Rafael Benitez at Everton and was in caretaker control of the Toffees twice, before taking charge at Forest Green and Inverness.