Soccer

‘This is a big club with a tremendous history’ - Duncan Ferguson named as new Glentoran manager

Ferguson was an assistant manager at Everton before taking charge at Forest Green and Inverness

Glentoran have named Duncan Ferguson as their new manager. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA Wire
Glentoran have named Duncan Ferguson as their new manager. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA Wire
Mon Oct 19 2026 - 14:011 MIN READ

Duncan Ferguson has been appointed manager of Irish Premiership side Glentoran.

Ferguson, 54, has signed what the Belfast club have a described as a multiyear contract, with his former Dundee United team-mate Gary Bollan joining him as his assistant.

Ferguson takes over from Declan Devine after the former Derry City and Bohemians boss left the club in September after two and a half years in charge.

“I am delighted to become manager of Glentoran,” Ferguson told the club website.

READ MORE

The Premier League’s intensity arms race is killing the art of football

Manchester City’s inflatable bananas are back. Business is booming for Imre Varadi

Noni Madueke breaks Nottingham Forest’s resistance as dogged Arsenal edge to victory

As chatter around Troy Parrott lulls, everyone’s talking about Jack Moylan

“This is a big club with a tremendous history, and it is a great opportunity for me. I know that success here will be judged on what we win.”

Ferguson was previously assistant manager to Carlo Ancelotti and Rafael Benitez at Everton and was in caretaker control of the Toffees twice, before taking charge at Forest Green and Inverness.

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered to your phone

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date