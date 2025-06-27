Shamrock Rovers gain ground on challengers with 1-0 win over Waterford

League of Ireland: Shamrock Rovers 1 (Gaffney 74) Waterford 0

Shamrock Rovers extended their lead at the top of the League of Ireland to 11 points after battling to a 1-0 home win over Waterford.

The deadlock was broken by a tap-in from veteran Rovers striker Rory Gaffney, after a long-range shot slipped out of goalkeeper Stephen McMullan’s hands in the 74th minute.

Although an entertaining game, both sides played with three centre backs and defences dominated as clear-cut chances were hard to come by. Gaffney appearance off the bench on 65 minutes proved critical, providing the only goal of the evening.

The first glimpse of action came in the fourth minute when a ball over the top found Tommy Lonergan in space, but the angle was too tight for Padraig Amond to finish.

In the fifth minute some clever Rovers interplay set Graham Burke free on the left flank, and his cross found Danny Grant at the far post. Despite having plenty of time to get the shot off, Grant’s close-range effort hit the post.

Rovers dictated the early goings, with Danny Mandriou and Burke getting on the ball and looking to find runners in behind. Wing backs Grant and Josh Honohan were constantly looking beyond the Waterford defence.

The visitors started to liven up then, with midfielder Olujimi James Ayodele Olayinka drawing a fine save from Edward McGinty, and Honohan did well to stop Padraig Amond getting to the rebound.

At the other end, Waterford goalkeeper Stephen McMullan produced a brilliant save of his own, tipping a curling effort from Honohan just around the post.

Rory Gaffney in action for Shamrock Rovers. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

In the 25th minute Burke was fouled on the edge of the box. He rolled the free off to Mandriou, who blazed his effort over the bar. Olayinka again stung McGinty’s gloves, this time with a long range effort, after beating his man with a graceful turn.

Neither side could take control of the rhythm of the game for very long and soon Lonergan found himself in behind for Waterford’s clearest chance of the half, but McGinty did well to prevent the ball going under him, saving the shot with his foot.

At half-time, Rovers’ patient build-up had given them most of the possession, although their attack was lacking incision. John Coleman’s side on the other hand would have been happy to have played their way into the game after a quiet start.

The small pocket of Waterford fans in Tallaght Stadium would have had their hearts in their mouths when Noonan applied pressure to McMullan, but the goalkeeper just managed to poke the ball away from the striker.

Rovers and Waterford both had half-chances early in the second half. Most of Rovers’ good play came through Burke, who set up Watts and Honohan for shots at goal, before coming off for Jack Byrne in the 65th minute.

The hosts started to pile on the pressure from there, putting on another striker in Rory Gaffney, who could have put his side ahead but for some fantastic defending by Boyle, blocking a goal-bound effort.

Only minutes later though, Gaffney did put Rovers into the lead. Danny Mandriou had a pop from distance which McMullan spilt badly, and the striker tucked the rebound into the net.

Substitute Maxim Kovaleskis was a bright spark on the right wing, the 17-year-old setting up Gaffney for another chance. Although Waterford pushed for an equaliser late on, they could not create a clear opportunity.

The result sees the Hoops extend their lead at the top of the table after second-place Bohemians drew with Sligo Rovers.

The result at Dalymount saw Sligo gain a point on Waterford in eighth, eight points above the relegation play-off spot.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: McGinty, Grant (Kovaleskis, 76), Lopes, Grace, Cleary, Honohan, Healy, Watts (Gaffney, 65), Mandriou (89), Burke (Byrne, 65), Noonan (O’Neill, 88).

WATERFORD: McMullan, Horton, Burke (Coyle, 80), Boyle, Leahy, Dempsey (White, 71), McDonald (McMenamy, 68), Glenfield, Olayinka, Lonergan, Amond.

Referee: Paul Norton.

Attendance: 4,014.