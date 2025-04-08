Ireland v Greece live score updates: Nations League

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Women’s Nations League match between Ireland and Greece from Tallaght Stadium. Kick-off is at 7.30pm. In the away match four days ago, Ireland put in a very impressive 4-0 win against the Greeks, which helped erase some of the memories of the 4-0 defeat to Slovenia in their previous match.

Those two results sum up how it has been a mixed Nations League campaign so far, with some hangover from missing out on the European Championships evident. Promotion is still possible however, especially if they win tonight against Greece. There will be no Katie McCabe or Kyra Carusa for this game. McCabe is suspended after she picked up a yellow card in the previous game against Greece, not before making a massive impact off the bench. Other players will have to step up, Denise O’Sullivan will captain the side. The starting team will be posted here when it’s available.