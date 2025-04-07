Katie McCabe and Kyra Carusa missing as Ireland chase goals against Greece

Stand–in captain Denise O’Sullivan will be hoping for goals and a winning performance in the Nations League tie against Greece. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Republic of Ireland v Greece,

Tuesday, Tallaght Stadium, 7.30pm,

Live on RTÉ 2

The Republic of Ireland’s reliance on Katie McCabe was reinforced last Friday in Crete.

Within seconds of her half-time introduction for Megan Campbell, the captain, who was carrying an injury, skimmed the crossbar from a free-kick. On the hour mark, she broke Greek resistance, dribbling past two defenders before her curling cross was eventually finished by Kyra Carusa.

The third goal, a header by Jessie Stapleton after McCabe whipped a corner to the front post, secured victory in humid conditions.

The 29-year-old is suspended for Greece’s visit to Tallaght on Tuesday following her yellow card against Greece, her second in just three Nations League outings this year.

This could be more concerning than it initially appeared as Ireland must bridge a seven-goal deficit with Slovenia to secure promotion to the Nations League A and an easier route to the 2027 World Cup in Brazil. The Slovenians also need to be beaten at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on June 3rd, so ideally, the side that defeated Carla Ward’s outfit 4-0 last February will also drop points in Turkey.

McCabe holds the record for the most bookings, 37, in the English Super League. Last Friday’s caution was her 12th of the season, seven for Arsenal and five in a green shirt. This could number six yellows and a red for Ireland if not for the generosity of Spanish referee Marta Huerta De Aza in the Euros play-off loss to Wales at the Aviva Stadium last December.

Ward had no problem with the latest booking, which came six minutes before the inspirational run and delivery that created Ireland’s second goal in Greece.

“It was a hospital [pass],” said Ward. “It was a tough one, just one of those that happens in a game, more frustrating [was] the ball into her, to be honest.”

Republic of Ireland's Lucy Quinn will be hoping for a starting role down the left against Greece. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

In any case, McCabe is still recovering from a calf injury, which she will want to clear to ensure availability for Arsenal’s upcoming Champions League semi-final against Lyon.

“The fact that she is suspended, I think it’s really important that she can get that calf right,” Ward continued, “not just for Arsenal, but we have two massive games again in May and June, so I think the right decision has been made.”

Ireland travel to Turkey on May 30th before welcoming Slovenia to Cork City four days later.

McCabe’s absence alongside that of Carusa, who sustained a quad injury, puts the responsibility on less proven players to fill the creative and goalscoring voids.

“It’s an opportunity for others,” said the coach. “Amber [Barrett] came on and did tremendously well. Saoirse Noonan’s been absolutely brilliant since she’s come in.”

Noonan was an unused substitute against Greece despite scoring 23 goals for Celtic this season. Leanne Kiernan is another striker keen to replace Carusa, while one from Emily Murphy and Lucy Quinn will be expected to start down the left.

“Look there’s a lot of people in those areas that can step into their shoes. I think that other people need to step up and take their opportunity. I’ve said it many times, we’ve got a tremendously good squad, we’ve got an abundance of quality, great people, a togetherness and a willingness to learn.”

The positive slant from Ward cannot diminish how poorly Ireland played without McCabe in the first half on Friday, compared to how she immediately turned them into an attacking force.

There was also a suggestion that Ward got the starting XI wrong, again, having admitted that she did so against Slovenia. Alongside McCabe’s impact, both Marissa Sheva and Amber Barrett scored off the bench.

“I think it’s a mix of things,” said Denise O’Sullivan, the stand-in captain. “The staff tweaked it a bit at half-time [and] I think that made a massive difference.

“Then you had the likes of Katie coming in. I thought Marissa brought a lot of energy, I think Katie brought experience. Then Amber coming in, scoring a goal, and Abbie [Larkin] contributing as well there, so I think it’s a mixture of tactical changes and personnel that made big difference.”

Mostly, though, McCabe was the difference. Time for others to shine.

Ireland (possible): Brosnan; Mannion, Patten, Stapleton, Campbell; O’Sullivan, Littlejohn, Toland; Sheva, Barrett, Murphy.