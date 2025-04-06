Irish player tracker: Ipswich’s Dara O’Shea stars against Wolves despite defeat

It was the first week back in Premier League action for the Irish players after a weekend off following a positive international break. Unfortunately, several of them struggled to replicate their international form at club level as the first relegation of the 2024/25 season was confirmed this weekend.

Starting on a negative note, Southampton’s loss to Tottenham on Sunday afternoon confirmed their drop down back to the Championship after one season back in the top flight. Ryan Manning played 64 minutes for the Saints with Will Smallbone coming on for the remaining 26 minutes. With Southampton’s relegation confirmed this early, the pressure is now off – which could open the door for Irish underage star Romeo Akachukwu to get a chance in the first team before the season is over.

Speaking of relegation to the Championship, it looks like the Irish contingent at Ipswich Town will be joining the Saints. Despite Dara O’Shea picking up a lovely assist for The Tractor Boys, Wolves pulled off a late comeback in a relegation six-pointer which has put Ipswich 12 points behind their opponents and almost certainly confirming their fate. Matt Doherty played 65 minutes for Wolves with Jack Taylor also playing 25 minutes for the hosts.

It was a mixed week for Caoimhin Kelleher as an injury to Alisson injury meant he started two Premier League games in the space of a few days. Kelleher kept a clean sheet against Everton in the Merseyside derby but on Sunday was in goal for a 3-2 defeat against Fulham.

On the blue side of Merseyside, after a disappointing midweek defeat in the derby, it was a much improved performance from Jake O’Brien and Everton on Saturday lunchtime in their 1-1 draw with Arsenal. Ireland captain Séamus Coleman was an unused sub in both games.

It was another impressive weekend for Nathan Collins, who helped Brentford keep a clean sheet in a 0-0 draw with Chelsea. Staying in London, Evan Ferguson was an unused sub for West Ham in their 2-2 draw with Bournemouth. Ferguson made his full debut midweek against Wolves but was taken off at half-time after a disappointing performance from The Hammers.

In the Championship, for the first time this season there wasn’t a single Irish goal or an assist over the weekend. There was more success in League One and Two. James Collins (Lincoln) and Georgie Kelly (Carlisle) both scored a brace, Dara Costelloe (Northampton) also netted and Joe Rafferty bagged a last minute winner for Rotherham United against Blackpool. Calum Kavanagh also scored for Bradford City who now sit top of League Two.

In Europe, Andrew Omobamidele made his return from injury, playing 12 minutes in Strasbourg’s win over Stade Reims which has put them in the top four. John Patrick Finn played 21 minutes for Reims. Troy Parrott continued his good form, scoring midweek but failing to get on the scoresheet in a AZ Alkmaar’s 1-0 win to Feyenoord on Saturday. On Monday, Festy Ebosele made his long awaited debut for Istanbul Baksenshehir in their 3-1 win over Eyupspor.

In Scotland there was a huge shock as bottom of the table St Johnstone defeated top of the table Celtic 1-0 on Sunday. The goal came through a gorgeous assist from Graham Carey with Ireland under-21 star Sam Curtis putting in an excellent display.

Further afield in the USA, another Ireland under-21 international put in a fine display with Glory Nzingo scoring and assisting on home debut for Carolina Core.

Player of the Week – Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town)

🏆Man of the Match🏆 - Dara O'shea vs Wolves



Minutes played - 97

Assists - 1

Clearances - 10

Cleared off line - 1

Blocks - 2

Recoveries - 4

Dribbled Past - 0

Duels won - 7

Accurate passes - 41/51 (80%)#itfc pic.twitter.com/qlO76ycraa — TownX (@T0wnEx) April 6, 2025

Despite Ipswich Town’s return to the top flight not going as planned and relegation to the Championship almost looking a certainty, O’Shea will have a queue of clubs looking for his signature in the summer. The defender had another superb week, putting in an excellent performance midweek in Ipswich’s win over top four chasing Bournemouth and providing a lovely assist for Liam Delap’s goal on Saturday. A classy centre half who is getting better every week and will end this season with his head held high.

Goal of the Week – David McGoldrick (Notts County)

DAVID MCGOLDRICK IS THE GREATEST PLAYER OF ALL TIME😮‍💨🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/DXDaWB7M7O — Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@reptracker) April 2, 2025

McGoldrick continues to age like a fine wine. Didzy, at 37 picked, up his 15th goal of the season and continued to show why he is absolutely beloved by Notts County supporters. His goal on Wednesday was an absolute beauty with his ‘weaker’ left foot.

Stat of the Week – Dara O’Shea (24 clearances and seven blocked Shots)

O’Shea is really turning into a defence machine and he is not just passing the eye test, his numbers are also backing it up. In two games against Bournemouth and Wolves, he made 24 clearances and blocked seven shots.