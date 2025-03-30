Irish Player Tracker: Rocco Vata stars for Watford with his mazy dribbling

Irish players returned to club football this past weekend with renewed confidence after a successful international break, during which they picked up two wins against Bulgaria, helping Ireland secure their Nations League Group B status.

It was a weekend of mixed fortunes, with many players still awaiting their return to action as the Premier League remained on hold until Tuesday, while the last Irish involvement in this season’s FA Cup concluded on Sunday afternoon.

Amid the drama of the League of Ireland on Friday night, the first Irishman across the water returned to action, with Tom Cannon who will be looking to prove a point after being dropped from the latest Ireland squad. He played 20 minutes for Sheffield United in a 3-1 victory over Coventry City, which has put them top of the Championship.

Saturday was one of the quieter days for the Irish lads in the EFL for quite a while, but two men stood out in the 12.30pm kick-offs. Fresh off making his senior international debut for Ireland last week, Rocco Vata started for the first time in the Championship since January 25th. Vata was electric for Watford in what was a low-quality game and was by far the most threatening attacking player on the pitch. Operating on the left wing, Vata was gliding past the Plymouth defenders at ease, hitting the crossbar with one effort and playing some outrageous cross-field passes.

READ MORE

On the opposition side, Michael Obafemi had a solid outing. He is a player with so much talent but has not seemed to kick on at Argyle. Despite linking up well and showcasing some nice touches, you can’t help but feel there’s so much more in him. He went off injured with what looked to be a hamstring strain with 10 minutes to go. A tale of his career so far.

The other standout Irish player in the early kickoffs was Mark McGuinness. McGuinness will be disappointed to have been dropped by Heimir Hallgrímsson after what was an impressive Ireland debut in November against England. It certainly has not affected his on-field performances as the centre-half was a monster in what was a six-pointer between Luton Town and Hull City. He completed four interceptions, 11 clearances and blocked one shot while winning man of the match in a 1-0 victory.

Mark McGuinness of Luton Town. Photograph: Cameron Smith/Getty

The Irish involvement in the FA Cup came to an end for another year as Preston North End were eliminated from the competition after a 3-0 loss to Aston Villa. Despite the loss, it was a cup run that Robbie Brady and Will Keane will be proud of, with both men starting the quarter final. Brady, in particular, had an impressive game. He put in some gorgeous deliveries from right wing-back and completed an impressive four tackles.

There was more good performances in Scotland with the lads at St Mirren stealing the show. Roland Idowu scored from the spot in a 5-1 victory over Corrie Ndaba’s Kilmarnock. Killian Phillips played 73 minutes for The Saints, with Owen Oseni coming on for the last 17 minutes. It was a game of mixed emotions for Joe Shaughnessy at Dundee FC in their 4-3 loss to Rangers. Shaughnessy scored the goal that put the hosts 2-0 up but then, before half-time, he put the ball in the back of his own net.

On mainland Europe, Troy Parrott was back to his best, picking up a goal and an assist. It ended up being a nightmare result for Parrott and AZ Alkmaar as they blew a 3-1 lead to NEC Nijmegen, drawing 3-3. John Patrick played 17 minutes in Stade Reims’ shock 3-1 victory over Marseille, which has put them two points above the drop zone. Fresh off qualifying for the under-17 World Cup, Grady McDonnell played 20 minutes for Club NXT against Eupen, while Ireland under-19 star Aaron Ochoa Moloney played 12 minutes for Malaga in a 2-1 loss to Real Oviedo.

Player of the Week – Rocco Vata (Watford)

In a weekend where there was no clear outstanding performer, Rocco Vata just edges it over Troy Parrott for player of the week. The winger was dazzling to watch at times against Plymouth, showcasing more than just his mazy dribbling with some outstanding passes, and is clearly a player with huge confidence in his abilities. Vata still has levels to go before he reaches his best and is a player who will catch a lot of headlines before the end of the season.

Goal of the Week – Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar)

Probably the most straightforward selection for the rest of the season. Not just because Troy Parrott scored a nice goal, but simply because he had no competition. Very few Irishmen got themselves on the scoresheet. That being said, Parrott scored a nice goal, showing elite movement and that he has no weak side. The assist from Ernest Poku wasn’t bad either.

Troy Parrott’s first league goal since the 9th of February!🦜



He needed that.pic.twitter.com/XJCUiandp5 — Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@reptracker) March 29, 2025

Stat of the Week – Will Ferry (Dundee United), Six Tackles

A player who has probably unfairly been left out of conversations for an Ireland call-up despite probably being the best left-back in Scotland this season, Will Ferry put in another big display in Dundee United’s 1-0 win over Ross County. Ferry’s standout stat was the six tackles but he had impressive stats across the board completing four clearances, one interception, won 12 duels and blocked one shot. He was also a menace on the attacking end, making two key passes and completing four crosses.