Scottish Premiership round-up: Celtic and Rangers both suffer defeats

Hibernian's Josh Campbell (right) celebrates scoring his second goal in the Scottish Premiership game against Celtic at Easter Road. Photograph: Steve Welsh/PA Wire

Hibernian did what Bayern Munich could not as Josh Campbell’s first-half double earned David Gray’s in-form side a stirring 2-1 home win over Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic at Easter Road.

The Hoops were widely lauded for their display in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw in the Allianz Arena as they exited the Champions League after conceding in stoppage time to the German giants.

But Brendan Rodgers’s team were brought back to earth as they suffered only a second domestic defeat of the season at the hands of a Hibs side now unbeaten in 13 matches and tightening their grip on a top-six spot after a dire start to the season.

Rangers fans’ boosted by hopes of rejuvenation under potential new ownership left Ibrox raging after a chastening 2-0 defeat by St Mirren.

Reports this week claimed the Govan club are in advanced talks about a multimillion investment from a USA-led consortium which includes Paraag Marathe, president of 49ers Enterprises and chairman of Leeds.

That prospect excited supporters but new hope met current reality as the home fans endured a disjointed, laboured performance, with second-half goals from striker Mikael Mandron and substitute Toyosi Olusanya handing the Paisley side their first win at Ibrox since November 1991.

Oday Dabbagh struck a stoppage-time winner as Aberdeen made it three straight victories after a battling 1-0 triumph over Kilmarnock to retain third spot in the table.

Sam Dalby scored the only goal of the game as Dundee United – who moved up to fourth position and one point behind Aberdeen – ended a run of four straight defeats with a 1-0 win over Motherwell at Tannadice.

The home side had the best of the play but were largely kept at arm’s length by a determined Killie defence – though VAR would play a key role in overturning a visiting penalty and a Dons goal.

Birthday boy Noah Chilvers gave himself the ideal present with a goal in Ross County’s 3-1 victory over Dundee, which moves the Highlanders into seventh and five points clear of the relegation zone.

Former Staggies striker Simon Murray put the visitors in front after three minutes before Kieran Phillips levelled in a frantic start to the first half, but a second-half blitz in the first three minutes brought goals from Akil Wright and Chilvers.