All in the Game: What’s in a name? Norman Conquest and ... Harry Potter

Lindsey and Tim Potter have no doubt been asked on many an occasion over the last 26 years what on earth they were thinking when they chose a name for their baby boy. Can you imagine the grief Harry, the Australian rugby international who came on against Ireland on Saturday, has endured ever since? “Once upon a time I did consider changing it, but it’s my name,” he said. “I am Harry Potter!”

In defence of his parents, Harry — who has inevitably been nicknamed “Wizard” — insisted that they were unaware of JK Rowling’s first book in the series which was published shortly before he was born, so they had no clue what they were letting him in for. The same excuse cannot be offered by the parents of Australia’s football goalkeeper in the 1940s and 1950s. What did Mr and Mrs Conquest name their boy? Yes, Norman. He was born in 1916, the Norman Conquest took place in the 11th century, so the two happenings hardly clashed.

The highlight of Norman’s career was when he played twice against England during their tour of Australia in 1951. “He suffered his own personal invasion and managed to concede thirty goals in two games,” read the report on Englandfootballonline. “He told me later it was one of the best games he had ever played,” said his son of the second defeat, 0-17. Mercifully, that son is Brian and not Norman jnr.

Tottenham Hotspur’s puzzling rebrand

Spurs' new crest.

Spurs fans were no doubt all a-tingle when the club announced “the culmination of a nine-month journey with sports branding specialists”, the highlight of their “remastered brand identity”, which “embraces the club’s rich history and unmistakable heritage”, their new badge.

“The world-famous cockerel stands prouder than ever,” they said. “The refreshed assets enable a more playful, daring approach for the club’s brand which stays true to Tottenham Hotspur’s rich history with the flexibility to embrace the future.” (Huh?)

That new badge? Well, basically, they’ve just removed “Tottenham Hotspur” from under the ball on which the cockerel is perched. And as one Twitterer asked: “Why is it standing on a basketball?” If only they’d had more than nine months to come up with something more playing and daring.

Roy Keane’s altercation with Ipswich fan

That Roy Keane run-in with the Ipswich fan after their game against Manchester United at Portman Road? When he invited his heckler to meet up in the car park? What could have got him so riled up? Well, the fan himself, Neil Finbow, revealed all.

“I reminded him that he set us back five years [when he was Ipswich manager].” Was that all? “And that he ruined our football club.” More? “I also mentioned he wasn’t fit to step foot anywhere near our ground.” That was the end of it? “Oh, and I mentioned about him walking out on a World Cup.” And? “Breaking Halaand’s leg.”

Apart from that, it was quite a friendly exchange.

Quote of the week

“It’s been that long that I didn’t really know what to do, I was in a wee state of shock. Then they’ve taken it off me! Shambles!” — Ruesha Littlejohn on not being too sure how to celebrate her goal against Wales, seeing as it was her first for Ireland in seven years. And then it was declared an own goal. Gutted.

Number: 3

That’s how many penalties Caoimhín Kelleher saved in the space of 13 days, the third from Kylian Mbappé in the Champions League last Wednesday. He’s promising, this lad.

Word of Mouth

“It turned into a tennis match and not pretty football. We matched their energy, and we get on the ball more and play, but what Ireland does is Eileen Gleeson’s problem.” — Wales coach Rhian Wilkinson more or less alleging that Ireland play hoofball. Rude.

“Since the World Cup final, it’s been decadence. I have the impression that he is caught up in the apprehension of his professional conscience. A lot of things have evaporated and taken him out of this bubble of the best players in the world.” — Former French international Jerome Rothen on Kylian Mbappé’s current struggles. Nope, no clue what any of that means either.

“Football is emotion and I don’t feel any emotion watching Paris Saint-Germain. There is not a single player who excites me. I get considerably bored.” — Emmanuel Petit on snoring his way through PSG games this weather.