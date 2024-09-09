Republic of Ireland international Josh Cullen to stay at Burnley on three-year contact

Republic of Ireland international Josh Cullen is to remain at Turf Moor after signing a new three-year contact at Burnley, with the option of a further year.

The 28-year-old midfielder is in his third season with the Clarets after his move from RSC Aderlecht in 2022.

Cullen, who was signed to the English club by former manager Vincent Kompany, said: “It’s always good to commit your future to the club, a club that in the two years I’ve been here has really felt like home.”

He added: “I’m just eager now to get back to work this season and get the club back to where it belongs in the Premier League.”

The campaign began well with two victories under Scott Parker and while they have since lost one and drawn one Cullen believes things are moving in the right direction under the new head coach.

“It’s been great. A breath of fresh air around the place. Fresh ideas and a fresh voice,” he told Clarets+.

“I speak on behalf of all of the squad when I say everyone enjoys working with him. We’re really enjoying it and looking forward to the rest of the season.” – PA