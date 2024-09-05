Early Eoin goal not enough for Dundalk as Kenny Snr and St Pat’s take the points

Mason Melia celebrates scoring St Patrick's Athletic's second goal with Carl Sjoberg and Jake Mulraney during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against dundalk at Oriel Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Airtricity League Premier Division: Dundalk 1 (Kenny 2) St Patrick’s Athletic 2 (Grivosti 55, Melia 68)

Stephen Kenny enjoyed a winning return to Oriel Park thanks to second-half goals from Tom Grivosti and Mason Melia after his son Eoin had briefly threatened to spoil the party.

This was just a second away win of the campaign for St Patrick’s Athletic and their first since beating Galway United on the opening day.

While it is a huge boost to their hopes of getting back into Europe following their run to the Europa Conference League playoffs, the defeat leaves Jon Daly’s Dundalk rooted to the bottom.

While this game in hand could have seen them leapfrog neighbours Drogheda United, the Co Louth club have perhaps more pressing concerns ahead amid local reports that owner Brian Ainscough is set to pull his investment just over nine months after acquiring the keys to Oriel Park.

It’s a far cry from the heights Dundalk reached under Kenny’s reign with the former Republic of Ireland boss guiding the Lilywhites to four league titles, two FAI Cups and the group stages of the Europa League prior to departing for the international set-up almost six years ago.

This was his first time back managing against his old side but his return threatened to be spoiled when his son Eoin fired the home side in front after just 79 seconds. Dan Pike’s long throw was helped on by Hayden Cann allowing the 18-year-old to nod past Joseph Anang from close range.

Eoin Kenny opened the scoring for Dundalk after 79 seconds at Oriel Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Despite that bright start, it was the visitors who had the bulk of chances to level in the period afterwards with Felix Goddard flirting with disaster on a number of occasions with Brandon Kavanagh, Aidan Keena and Jake Mulraney all going close to catching out the on-loan Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper following unforced errors.

St Pat’s finally found a way past him within 10 minutes of the restart as a free-kick was headed down by Joe Redmond for his centre back partner Grivosti to hook the ball to the net past a statuesque Goddard.

The visitors then hit the front on 68 minutes when Mulraney’s cross from the right was bundled over the line by 16-year-old Melia.

Dundalk had a big chance to level two minutes later when Daryl Horgan’s free fell to Andy Boyle at the back post. His strike beat Anang but was hacked off the line by Jamie Lennon.

Brandon Kavanagh was then denied by Goddard from close range before the home side had big penalty appeals turned down in stoppage time when Dara Keane appeared to be caught in the box.

DUNDALK: Goddard; Pike, Boyle, Cann, Mountney; Dervin (Keane, 87), Benson (Gullan, 69); Horgan, Hakiki (McGill, 69), O’Kane (Garbett, 75); Kenny (Mahon, 75).

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Anang; Sjoberg, Redmond, Grivosti, Breslin; Lennon, Forrester; Elbouzedi, Kavanagh (Bolger, 83), Mulraney (McClelland, 72) Keena (Melia, 62).

Referee: Damien MacGraith (Mayo).