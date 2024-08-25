Bournemouth denied dramatic Newcastle win as VAR rules out stoppage-time goal

Premier League: Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 1 (Tavernier 37, Gordon 76)

It’s a long way to come for nothing and, after a match in which his team were outplayed for long periods, Eddie Howe can take solace in a hard-fought point. Newcastle looked set to taste their first defeat of the season at their manager’s former club after Marcus Tavernier’s first-half strike but, after a late rally, Anthony Gordon hit back to rescue a 1-1 draw.

As well as being the most gruelling away day in the Premier League – over a thousand kilometre round trip for the Newcastle fans winding their way south by coach and car – this always looked like a difficult test for Howe’s side. Newcastle took a single point against Bournemouth last season, slipping to a 2-0 defeat at the Vitality Stadium in November just as their hosts started to click under Andoni Iraola.

Both of Bournemouth’s goals that day were scored by Dominic Solanke, whose departure to Tottenham has left Iraola with perhaps the trickiest challenge of his time in England. Evanilson, the man tasked with replacing Solanke up front, duly made his debut, one of five changes to the side which scrambled a point against Nottingham Forest last weekend. Howe stuck to a double change, replacing the suspended Fabian Schär with Emil Krafth and bringing in Lloyd Kelly for his first start since leaving Bournemouth earlier in the summer.

Evanilson set the tempo early on, isolating Krafth only to muscle him over in the ensuing foot race. While Newcastle edged possession, Bournemouth settled into their frantic pressing game and sapped their opponents of forward motion. Alexander Isak worked the space on the right to carve out a chance for Gordon, whose goalbound header was deflected over the crossbar, but otherwise the visitors’ attacks foundered as they reached the final third.

READ MORE

Evanilson gave Newcastle their first big scare after being threaded through by Ryan Christie, forcing a sharp save from Nick Pope from a tight angle, before Antoine Semenyo set hearts racing with a dipping effort from long range which crashed against the crossbar.

Semenyo began to torment Newcastle’s defence, dribbling into tight spaces between the lines and evading attempted tackles with ease. It was no surprise that he was the man to set up the opening goal, snaffling the ball from Joelinton in midfield, ghosting past Kelly and Dan Burn and dinking a cross into the middle of the box, where Tavernier was waiting for a tap-in. It was textbook Iraola, the shift from turnover to goal lasting barely 10 seconds. With Newcastle restricted to a single shot on target come half-time – Iraola manically clapping every tackle and interception from the sidelines – Bournemouth had executed their gameplan perfectly.

Newcastle United's Joelinton and Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo. Photograph: John Walton/PA

Newcastle did their best to clap back at their opponents after the break, but again struggled to get a clear sight of goal. Bournemouth, by contrast, looked menacing whenever they got on the front foot, Justin Kluivert teeing up Semenyo only for Burn to make a last-gasp intervention before Evanilson drew another save from Pope.

Howe made a double substitution in an attempt to breathe new life into his attack, Tino Livramento and Jacob Murphy making way for Kieran Trippier and Harvey Barnes. Bournemouth still looked likelier to score, Semenyo roaring forwards and whipping a cross to the back post where Evanilson could only steer wide.

Barnes began to make an impact for the visitors, firing wide after being threaded through by Isak on the left. Marcos Senesi made an acrobatic goalline clearance following a scramble in the area before Barnes found Joelinton with a cross, only for Neto to make a reflex save. With 76 minutes on the clock, Newcastle finally found the net. Barnes slalomed down the left once more, floating another cross all the way to the back post where, unlike Evanilson before him, Gordon was able to guide the ball home.

The game became an all-out melee late on, both sides pulling themselves out of shape in the hunt for a winner. Alex Scott, on as a substitute, almost restored Bournemouth’s lead immediately with a rocket from outside the box, while Semenyo dragged narrowly wide. At the other end, Bruno Guimarães drew a fingertip save from Neto with a curling shot.

Bournemouth thought they had sealed the win when Dango Ouattara, another substitute, climbed highest to turn the ball home at a corner, but after a lengthy VAR check the goal was ruled out for handball. Iraola was furious, gesturing that the ball had come off Ouattara’s shoulder, but David Coote, the referee, was unmoved by his calls to go to the monitor, and Newcastle could begin their long journey home with something to show for their efforts. – Guardian