Thomas Frank: Ivan Toney omitted from Brentford squad due to ‘transfer interest’

Ivan Toney has been omitted from Brentford’s squad for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace due to transfer interest in the England striker.

Boss Thomas Frank revealed before Sunday’s London derby that, while a deal has yet to be agreed for the 28-year-old, who is in the final season of his contract, his future is in doubt.

A number of English clubs, including Arsenal and Manchester United, are reported to be interested in Toney and Frank told Sky Sports: “There are a lot of things going on with Ivan, especially on transfers.

“There’s some transfer interest. Because of all that we’ve decided not to involve him in the squad.

“Of course Ivan is a top player, we all know that. He’s been fantastic for us over the four years but we’ve also shown, especially last year, that we can deal without him.”

When asked if Toney, who missed the first half of last season as he served an eight-month ban for breaching Football Association gambling rules, has already played his last game for Brentford, Frank replied: “Who knows? There’s interest, but it’s not close.”