Drogheda come from behind to frustrate Shamrock Rovers

Drogheda United's Douglas James-Taylor celebrates with his team-mates after scoring his fourth goal in five matches. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Premier Division: Shamrock Rovers 1 (Burns 6) Drogheda 1 (James-Taylor 74) 1

Douglas James-Taylor scored a terrific second-half equaliser as bottom-of-the-table Drogheda United showed admirable resolve to come from behind to frustrate Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium.

The Walsall loanee’s fourth goal in five games since joining last month edges Drogheda, unbeaten in four games in all competitions, to within two points of Louth neighbours Dundalk in the battle to avoid the automatic relegation place.

Conversely, the result was very much a missed opportunity by the champions following leaders Shelbourne’s defeat at Sligo Rovers and Derry City also dropping points this weekend.

Stephen Bradley’s side thus drop to fifth place in the table, 10 points behind Shelbourne, after a result and performance they certainly wouldn’t have wanted in advance of their big Europa League third-round, second-leg tie with Slovenians Celje on Thursday.

READ MORE

Unchanged from their last three games, Drogheda gave Rovers a fright as early the 50th second.

An attack down the right saw Shane Farrell pick out James-Taylor, who headed over when he ought to have hit the target.

With six changes from their 1-0 defeat in Europe last Thursday, Rovers took the lead with their first significant foray forward on six minutes.

Drogheda defender James Bolger miskicked under pressure from Darragh Burns, who had skipped through on to Gary O’Neill’s ball down the line.

Burns, whose last goal was against Drogheda at the end of April, was composure personified as he took a controlling touch to calmly side-foot past Luke Dennison for his fifth league goal of the season.

Marc McNulty of Shamrock Rovers and Drogheda United goalkeeper Luke Dennison compete for the ball. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Rovers, who had beaten Drogheda 4-0 and 2-0 in their earlier meetings this season, then enjoyed plenty of the ball for good spells as they looked to extend that lead.

Graham Burke shot wide before they carved Drogheda open on 25 minutes with an intricate passing move.

Jack Byrne, Aaron Greene and Markus Poom linked well to set up Burke, whose drive was straight at Dennison.

Farrell’s assured right foot was proving a threat at the other end, though, his drive from long range fumbled round a post by Leon Pohls.

From the visitors’ corner Rovers stretched Drogheda on the counter. Byrne’s ball sent Burke away down the right. And though he skilfully cut inside Bolger, his shot past Dennison was brilliantly cleared off the line by visiting skipper Ryan Brennan.

While Drogheda had another escape on 44 minutes, when Greene’s snap header from Byrne’s cross flashed wide, Rovers were happy to hear the half-time whistle as Brennan’s shot through a crowded area was clumsily clasped at the second attempt by Pohls.

The Hoops goalkeeper’s poor handling was evident again within two minutes of the restart when he failed to gather a Farrell free kick. Relief came from James-Taylor just not being able to turn the loose ball home.

James-Taylor got another sight of goal from yet another Farrell delivery into the area on 67 minutes, shooting over on the turn before Rovers threatened for the first time in the second half.

Burns’ ball over the top sent new signing Marc McNulty through to lob Dennison, but Andy Quinn did well to get back and take the ball off his toe.

Drogheda remained well in the game, however, James-Taylor shooting into the side-netting before they were deservedly level on 74 minutes.

A quick free kick by Luke Heeney sent wingback Conor Kane away down the left.

His looping cross was acrobatically turned home by the stretching James-Taylor to give Drogheda no more than their endeavour warranted.

Shamrock Rovers: Pohls; Cleary (Honohan, 58), Lopes, Kavanagh (Grace, 58); O’Neill, Poom; Burns, Byrne (Farrugia, 68), C. O’Sullivan; Burke (McNulty, 58); Greene (Watts, 68).

Drogheda United: Dennison; Quinn, Webster (Keaney, 68), Bolger; Ahui, Brennan (Markey, 66), Heeney, Kane; Farrell, Taylor (Foley, 82), Pierrot.

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Clare).