Bohs goalkeeper Kacper Chorążka thwarts St Pat’s as they play out stalemate

League of Ireland Premier Division: St Patrick’s Athletic 0 Bohemians 0

As scoreless draws go it was entertaining and full-blooded, as expected from a Dublin derby before a sell-out 5,015 attendance.

But the result was one neither side would have wanted as they both remain in the bottom half of the table.

The blank scoreboard was mainly due to the heroics of Bohemians goalkeeper Kacper Chorążka who produced a string of fine saves to thwart the home side.

READ MORE

Winning courtesy of a Jordan Flores penalty on their last visit to Inchicore, Bohemians began positively here, if it was St Pat’s who got the first real sight of goal on six minutes.

Ruairi Keating got a fortunate ricochet back off a defender to thread a ball though for the run of Chris Forrester who blazed off target in a let off for Bohs.

The visitors responded with James Clarke winning a corner which resulted in skipper Flores’ scuffed shot being comfortably gathered by Danny Rogers.

St Patrick’s remained the more threatening side when they got forward, though, winger Kian Leavy, played in by Romal Palmer, skying over the top on 18 minutes.

A minute later Bohs had Chorazka to thank for the first time for a terrific one-handed save to palm away Keating’s downward header from Jake Mulraney’s cross.

On top now, St Pat’s mined another opening on 22 minutes, Forrester drilling wide from outside the area following a poor clearance by Paddy Kirk.

But the home side had some frantic defending to do on the half-hour when Bohemians really carved them open for the first time.

Flores and Adam McDonnell worked the ball to Dayle Rooney on the left.

The winger’s low cross deflected off defender Grivosti with the alert Anto Breslin hooking the ball off the toe of James Akintude on the goal line.

A low energy start to the second half meant it was the 62nd minute before either goal was threatened with St Pat’s having another let off.

The tenacity of McDonnell nicked the ball off Jamie Lennon.

Rooney’s cross then picked out Clarke whose goal bound drive struck team-mate Akintunde.

A reply from St Pat’s was swift with Chorazka having to get down smartly to bat away a shot from Keating as the game opened up again.

And the Gypsies’ keeper wasn’t to be beaten as he excelled again on the double late on.

First the Polish netminder turned Brandon Kavanagh’s free kick round a post before saving again from the St Pat’s midfielder in the final minute.

Elsewhere, first half goals from John Martin and Evan Caffrey gave Shelbourne a 2-0 win over Galway United at Tolka Park to keep Damien Duff’s side two points clear at the top of the table.

Derry City had five different scorers as they consolidated second place with a comprehensive 5-1 defeat of bottom side Drogheda United at the Ryan McBride Brandywell stadium.

Maintaining their impressive season, Waterford move up to third after a fine 2-0 win at Dundalk with goals from Connor Parsons and Dean McMenamy.

Shamrock Rovers’ hopes of a historic five titles in a row are surely all but over as they slumped to a 2-0 defeat at Sligo Rovers with former Hoop Simon Power scoring both goals.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Rogers; Sjoberg, Redmond, Grivosti, Breslin (McClelland, 77); Lennon, Forrester; Leavy (B. Kavanagh, 55), Palmer (Melia, 68), Mulraney (Nolan, 77); Keating (C. Kavanagh, 77).

Bohemians: Chorazka; Miller, Byrne, Carroll (Keita, 86), Kirk; McDonnell, Flores; Grant, Clarke, Rooney; Akintunde (Okosun 86).

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Monaghan).

Attendance: 5,015.

Other results:

Derry City 5 Drogheda United 1

Dundalk 0 Waterford 2

Shelbourne 2 Galway United 0

Sligo Rovers 2 Shamrock Rovers 0