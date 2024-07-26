Aer Lingus pilots marching at Dublin Airport recently. This week they accepted a Labour Court recommendation of a 17.75% pay increase. It has since emerged that some pilots had deductions made on their pay due to the industrial action. Photograph: Fintan Clarke

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Aer Lingus docked pay from pilots following their recent industrial action in a dispute that ended this week with their acceptance of 17.75 per cent pay increase, it has emerged. The pilots’ union is now considering raising the matter with the Workplace Relations Commission. Barry O’Halloran has the details on this latest twist in the pilots pay dispute at the airline.

EY Ireland has resigned as auditor to an Irish company it believes to be owned by a sanctioned head of Russian oil giant Rosneft more than two years after he was added to the European Union sanctions list. The firms says it hasn’t provided services to the company since February 2002 but has offered no explanation as to why it has only just resigned. Ian Curran reports.

In our Agenda feature, Joe Brennan examines the pay packages awarded to the chief executives of Ireland’s biggest listed companies. On average, they enjoyed substantial increases in their remuneration with some familiar names at the top of the list.

In his weekly economics column, John FitzGerald looks at the issue of retrofitting our housing stock, and says we will need to incentivise landlords to upgrade their properties as doing so currently offers them little by way of financial benefit.

READ MORE

Cork-based renewables business DP Energy is building one of Canada’s biggest solar farms in a €400 million-plus development. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

Closer to home, county councils have contributed to a rise in the number of wind farm projects rejected by An Bord Pleanála this year by zoning and rezoning land to prevent new projects, according to Wind Energy Ireland, which has published the first in what it said it will be a new series of quarterly reports on the number of wind energy projects moving through the planning system. Ian Curran reports.

In Smart Money, Cliff Taylor looks at the five key decisions that will shape October’s budget. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

Irish consumer sentiment rose to its highest level in two and a half years in July as the price squeeze on consumers eased. The recent Uefa Euro ‘24 tournament in Germany also helped to boost the mood of consumers on the Continent, the latest Credit Union consumer sentiment survey suggests. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports on the findings.

In the second part of our series profiling this year’s nominees for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year award, we look at another four of the finalists in the Emerging category, who range from providing healthier meal options and offering energy solutions, to branding for games and providing treatments to improve cancer care.

In our Work feature, Anjli Raval of the FT looks at how crisis simulations force executives to make better decisions under stress.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our Business Today daily email news digest.