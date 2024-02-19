Crystal Palace appoint Oliver Glasner as manager after Roy Hodgson steps down

Roy Hodgson has stepped down as Crystal Palace manager “given recent circumstances” to allow “the club to plan ahead”, with Oliver Glasner confirmed as his replacement two hours before they are due to face Everton on Monday night.

Hodgson, who is understood to have been on the verge of being sacked following a poor run of results that culminated in a 3-1 loss to Chelsea in his 200th game as Palace manager, required medical treatment after feeling unwell during a training session on Thursday and underwent tests in hospital for two days before being released. Palace had been forced to cancel a press conference after the former England manager fell ill, with the club confirming on Monday that the 76-year-old is “out of hospital and doing well”.

“This club is very special and means so much to me and has played a big part in my footballing life,” said Hodgson in a statement on Palace’s website confirming his departure.

“I have fully enjoyed my time here across six seasons, as it has given me the chance to work with top class players and staff doing what I love every day. However, I understand, given recent circumstances, it may be prudent at this time for the club to plan ahead, and therefore I have taken the decision to step aside so that the club can bring forward their plans for a new manager, as intended for this summer.”

Glasner, the former Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolfsburg head coach, was announced as the club’s new manager just over an hour after Hodgson’s departure had been confirmed.

He was spotted at Tottenham’s game against Wolves on Saturday ahead of Palace’s trip to north London on March 2nd having agreed a deal last week until 2026 with the option of a further year. The 49-year-old Austrian is believed to have met Parish and the sporting director Doug Freedman on Friday at a London hotel to iron out the finer details of his contract.

“I’m delighted to welcome Oliver to the club. He has an outstanding record, and we believe he is the right manager to take the club forward at this pivotal stage,” said Parish.

“Wherever Oliver has gone so far in his managerial journey, success has been quick to follow, and we believe his ambition, as well as his exciting and attacking approach, is the perfect fit for getting the most from our talented young squad in the remainder of this Premier League season and beyond.”

Glasner added: “I am very happy to join Crystal Palace as manager. I am looking forward to working with the talented squad, meeting the club’s supporters and experiencing the Selhurst Park atmosphere I have heard so much about. It has been a pleasure to meet with Steve and Dougie, and I am looking forward to working with them to achieve our goals.”

Palace also confirmed that assistants Ray Lewington and Paddy McCarthy will take charge of the team for their trip to Goodison Park, although both could also depart with Hodgson. Glasner, who has been out of work since leaving Eintracht Frankfurt at the end of last season, will take charge for Palace’s game against Burnley next weekend, with former Middlesbrough defender Emanuel Pogatetz expected to be part of his backroom staff.

Hodgson’s departure is likely to bring down the curtain on his long career that has taken in 22 different managerial roles in eight different countries. “I would like to thank Steve Parish and his American partners for their support, along with my coaching staff and backroom team who have helped me so much along the way,” he added.

“In particular, a huge thank you to my long-term friend and assistant, Ray Lewington; coaches Dean Kiely and Paddy McCarthy; plus the excellent sports science, video analysis and medical departments. My thanks and respect also to the current squad of players who have been a pleasure to work with – they are a credit to the club and themselves.

“I am certain that our fans will continue to give their full support to the team for the remainder of this season and beyond. I am confident that the season will finish well and I wish the team every success in the weeks, months and seasons to come.”

Parish, who reappointed Hodgson on an interim basis to replace Patrick Vieira last March before handing him a one-year contract, added: “Roy has a special place in Crystal Palace history and this will never be forgotten. After four years in which he led the club to maintaining Premier League status season after season, he once again joined us nearly a year ago to steady the ship, and worked wonders. That he then agreed to continue in the summer speaks volumes about his commitment to our club.

“Quite simply, we owe our continued Premier League status to Roy. I would like to thank Roy enormously for his service and wish him the very best for the future; it’s fair to say Roy has the keys to Selhurst Park and will always be welcomed back.” – Guardian