James McClean called up to Ireland squad to play Netherlands

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has called up James McClean for the Euro 2024 qualifier against the Netherlands.

The Derry man had been set to come into the squad for the New Zealand friendly anyway, his final appearance in a green shirt, but he had not been in the squad to Amsterdam for the qualifier.

Festy Ebosele and Will Smallbone will not travel with the squad due to injury and have been ruled out of both matches in this window. It comes after Ebosele spoke to the media yesterday about hoping for more minutes for the national team. “I’m ready to play, whatever minutes I get, or whether I get any minutes, I’m looking forward to it,” he said.

Southampton’s Smallbone had been an injury doubt already, and Blackburn Rovers midfielder Andy Moran has been promoted from the under-21s as replacement. There has been no further injury news on Evan Ferguson and Chiedozie Ogbene.

READ MORE

Republic of Ireland Squad –

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Ryan Manning (Southampton), Liam Scales (Celtic), Shane Duffy (Norwich City), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Dara O’Shea (Burnley), Andrew Omobamidele (Nottingham Forest).

Midfielders: Andy Moran (Blackburn Rovers, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen), Mark Sykes (Bristol City), James McClean (Wrexham)

Forwards: Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Callum Robinson (Cardiff City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town), Mikey Johnston (Celtic), Troy Parrott (Excelsior, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur).