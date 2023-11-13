Netherlands v Ireland: TV details, kick-off time, team news and more

When is it on?

The Republic of Ireland will play the Netherlands at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on Saturday, November 18th at 7.45pm (8.45pm local time) in Euro 2024 qualifying Group B.

How can I watch it?

You can watch the game on RTÉ2, coverage kicks off from 7pm.

What is the team news for the game?

Not for the first time this year in qualifying, star striker Evan Ferguson has unfortunately emerged as an injury concern.

The teenager striker, who has three goals in eight caps for Ireland, missed games against France and the Dutch in September with a knee injury.

Ferguson was not included in Brighton’s squad for Sunday’s draw with Sheffield United due to a back injury. Midfielder Jamie McGrath was also left out of Aberdeen’s game against Celtic at the weekend through injury, so is a doubt to recover in time.

Ireland's Evan Ferguson. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

In what may prove Stephen Kenny’s final squad as manager, skipper Séamus Coleman has not been recalled due to lack of match fitness, but Troy Parrott is included.

For the Dutch, Manchester City defender Nathan Aké has pulled out of the Netherlands squad due to injury. Aké is the latest defender to join the Dutch injury list, with Sven Botman, Matthijs de Ligt, Jurrien Timber and Micky van de Ven also absent for the run-in as they look to secure a place at next year’s finals in Germany.

What is the state of play in the group?

It’s not good from an Irish perspective. Ireland have won only two games, both against Gibraltar, and have lost each of the other five against France, Greece and Netherlands. They are distant fourth in the group and with one game remaining, their position will not change no matter what the result.

The game is not massively consequential for Netherlands either, as they sealed a crucial stoppage time victory over Greece last month to put them level on points with a game in hand, but crucially if it is a tiebreaker they have a superior head-to-head record. If the Dutch lose to Ireland, they will get another chance to finish second behind France and gain automatic qualification in the almost foregone conclusion fixture against Gibraltar, but against Ireland they will still want to clinch their spot in Germany next summer.

Greece are guaranteed a playoff spot due to their Nations League ranking, whereas Ireland are not and are highly unlikely to make the playoffs through that route.

How is the Netherlands team looking?

As mentioned in the team news, not at their best with four defenders missing who would be in contention to start, but they still have Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk to count on. The injuries also extend to the rest of the team, world-class midfielder Frenkie De Jong is injured, as is Ryan Gravenberch and forward Memphis Depay. Thus, if you were going to play the Netherlands at any time, this is hardly the worst. They will still have some fine players on the pitch in Amsterdam like wing-back Denzel Dumfries, young creative midfield star Xavi Simons and Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo.

Do Ireland have any shot of winning?

Like the last time they played Netherlands, Ireland will be keeping an eye on the Ferguson injury news, and it goes without saying they have a much better chance with the Brighton forward fit. Chiedozie Ogbene has been playing very well for Luton and can trouble an injury-hit Dutch defence. Again, though, you would have to make Ireland serious outsiders as they simply have not had the results in the past year to justify any optimism to beat a skilled opponent away from home.