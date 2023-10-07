Bohemians book FAI Cup final spot as they hold on against Galway with 10 men

Bohemians' Dylan Connolly celebrates after scoring his side's goal in the FAI Cup semi-final against Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park in Galway. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Galway United 0 Bohemians 1

The Bohemians players and fans were joined by a large contingent of their travelling support on the pitch at Eamonn Deacy Park to celebrate a 1-0 win over Galway United and a place in next month’s FAI Cup final.

It was one they had to earn, facing the last half-hour with only 10 men after Kacper Radkowski’s dismissal. Nevertheless, they showed the requisite composure at the back and class in attack to see off a spirited home team.

There hadn’t been a lot to recommend the first half before Dylan Connolly plundered home in injury-time. A ball into the channel was easily gathered by Jonathan Afolabi and squared for Connolly who turned home.

The magnitude of the game had told until that point. United shaded the territory but Bohs had the pick of the chances. Afolabi was turned loose in the 12th minute but his poked effort came back off the post.

Ali Coote also rattled the woodwork after he danced through the defence. Save these moments of individual class, United had forced a number of dangerous set pieces from their direct approach.

The most telling statistic of the first half were the six yellow cards. There were meaty tackles on both sides and the referee did well to keep the full complement on the field.

It caught up with the visitors when Radkowski picked up his second yellow just before the hour mark for a collision with Stephen Walsh.

There had already been a moment of great consequence after the break when Afolabi failed to convert a gilt-edged chance in the 50th minute.

Both strokes of fortune served to inspire the home team. They had myriad crosses into the box but Bohs absorbed the pressure and sprang forward on the counter where they always looked dangerous.

Connolly and Krystian Nowak had chances to seal it but United clung on in the contest. Their best shout was a strong penalty claim in injury-time that came to nothing and ended the western fairytale.

GALWAY UNITED: B Clarke; McCormack, Nugent (Slevin, 55), Brouder, Donelon (O’Keefe, 75); Dervin, Borden (Lomboto, 75), Hurley, McCarthy (Clarke, 86); Walsh, Aouachria (Manley, 75)

BOHEMIANS: Talbot; Kukulowicz (McDonnell, 87), Nowak, Radkowski, Kirk; Buckley, Clarke (O’Sullivan, 87), Flores (McDaid, 87); Connolly (Grant, 75), Afolabi, Coote (Byrne, 61).

Referee: N Doyle.