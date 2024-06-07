Robbie Keane steps down as Maccabi Tel Aviv manager

Robbie Keane has stepped down as manager of Maccabi Tel Aviv after guiding the club to the Israeli title in his solitary season in charge.

He also lifted the Toto Cup – the Israeli equivalent of the League Cup – and guided the team to the knockout stages of the Europa Conference League, where they were eliminated in the last 16 by the tournament’s eventual winners, Olympiakos.

The club confirmed the Irishman’s departure on Friday morning in a post on X, formerly Twitter, under the simple headline: “Thank You”.

“The club agreed to Robbie Keane’s request not to activate the extension of his contract,” continued the club in a statement.

Maccabi’s owner, Canadian billionaire Mitch Goldhar, said: “I would like to thank Robbie and his team, Rory Delap, Dave Sarachan, Mike Stowell, and Phillip Hudson for their hard work and dedication during this season and for bringing the championship back to Maccabi. Robbie and his team did their duty faithfully under difficult circumstances and for that I will always be grateful. Robbie, the club and the fans will always be connected to the challenges and success of the 2023/24 season.”

The club website quoted Keane as saying: “The decision to leave Maccabi Tel Aviv was difficult for me. I want to thank the owners, all the players, the coaches, and the fans for making this season unforgettable. I am very proud of everything we achieved together as a team and especially proud of the hard work and the dedication that led to winning the championship and the Toto Cup. I wish everyone involved in the club the best of luck in the Champions League and the upcoming season.”

Keane joined the club in June 2023. The season was interrupted by the October 7th Hamas attack on Israel and the subsequent war on Gaza, with the Dubliner and all the club’s foreign staff evacuated for a period before matches resumed on November 9th. Before today’s announcement, Keane had ben been criticised by some observers in Ireland for choosing to continue in his role despite the way the Israeli government has conducted the war.