Ukraine air defence downs nine out of 13 Russian drones over four regions

Ukrainian air defence and mobile drone hunters groups shot down nine out of 13 Russian drones over four regions of the country, the air force said on Saturday.

The Iranian-made Shahed drones were downed over the central Poltava region, southeastern Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, and the Kharkiv region in the northeast, the statement said. One X-59 Russian missile launched from Russia's Kursk region was also downed.

Serhiy Lysak, Dnipropetrovsk regional governor, said the overnight drone attack damaged commercial and residential buildings and also a power line. Details of the damage in other regions were not immediately clear.

Meanwhile, Russian air defence units destroyed three Ukrainian drones on Saturday in Russia’s town of Mozdok in the Republic of North Ossetia–Alania, regional head Sergey Meniaylo said.

It was the first drone attack on the region, Russian news agencies reported.

Mr Meniaylo, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said that the attack had caused “minor damage and fires”, and that no one was injured.

The drone was aimed to attack a military airfield, Mr Meniaylo said. – Reuters

