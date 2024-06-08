Investigation into Co Donegal fish kill after 300 trout and eels found dead in river

Fish deaths were observed in a 1km stretch of the water among species including brown trout and European eel. Photograph: PA Wire

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) is investigating a fish kill in Co Donegal in which more than 300 trout and eels died.

The pollution incident occurred on a tributary of the Skeoge River in Bridgend, which flows into a Special Area of Conservation.

Fish deaths were observed in a 1km stretch of the water among species including brown trout and European eel.

Environmental officers from the IFI started to investigate the incident on Thursday and a number of samples have been taken from the river to gather evidence about the incident. Donegal County Council is carrying out its own investigation into the pollution event.

IFI said it was “actively” examining the cause of this harmful ecological event. However, the State agency said it is too early to definitively establish how it occurred. Monitoring and assessment of the impact will continue to be undertaken to identify the cause of the fish kill and the quality of the water, it said.