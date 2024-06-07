Shelbourne dig out victory against rejuvenated Dundalk

League of Ireland Premier Division: Shelbourne 1 Dundalk 0

Back on March 4th, John Martin’s first goal of the season brought a 1-0 victory over Galway United, a result that put Shelbourne top of the Premier Division table.

The striker’s third of the campaign here helped keep them there as Damien Duff’s side had to labour for a big three points against a rejuvenated Dundalk at Tolka Park.

Defeat, coupled to Drogheda United’s scoreless draw at home to St Patrick’s Athletic, meant Dundalk slip back to the foot of the table on goal difference.

READ MORE

Fresh from their morale-boosting win at St Patrick’s Athletic on Monday, Jon Daly’s visitors were forced into a late change in goal with Sean Molloy coming in for his league debut following an injury to Ross Munro in the warm-up.

And the 19-year-old soon showed a safe pair of hands to confidently grasp a dangerous Will Jarvis cross inside the opening minutes.

With left-back Tyreke Wilson and Martin two changes from last week’s surprise home defeat to Sligo Rovers, Shelbourne, as expected, saw plenty of the ball from the off.

But it was the 20th minute before they seriously threatened Molloy’s goal.

A free-kick from Dundalk winger Daryl Horgan was hoofed clear from the Shelbourne penalty area.

Jarvis raced away to collect the clearance on the right. He hooked the ball into the path of Evan Caffrey who had burst forward with him. And though a heavy first touch scarcely helped the Shels attacker, Horgan had tracked back superbly to nick the ball off Caffrey’s toe and deny the shot.

Dundalk suffered a further injury with striker Jamie Gullan having to be replaced by Cameron Elliott before the half hour.

The visitors nonetheless soon enjoyed their first little spell of possession with the lively Ryan O’Kane shooting off target.

That said, Shelbourne remained very much the dominant force and should have been ahead with the first real penetrating attack of the game on 34 minutes.

Martin spun marker Zak Johnson as he collected a JJ Lunney pass. The striker then slipped Jarvis in on goal with the Englishman’s shot curling agonisingly wide.

Minutes later Caffrey might have done better than glance a header wide from Wilson’s pinpoint cross as Dundalk’s goal remained intact following an uninspiring first half of action.

The second half could only promise better and almost delivered seven minutes in.

Shelbourne substitute Liam Burt cleverly linked with Caffrey to carve an opening before rifling narrowly wide.

Caffrey was there minutes later to volley into the side netting from Lunney’s ball over the top as Shelbourne added further impetus to their game.

As in the first half, Dundalk played their way back into the game with substitute Eoin Kenny, slipped in by skipper John Mountney, also finding the side netting.

With news filtering through that Derry City had gone ahead at home to Galway United, it meant Shelbourne’s 95 days at the summit of the table was under threat.

Cue the talent of Jarvis on the left flank on 71 minutes.

Just recovered from having collided with a floodlight pylon, the winger skilfully skipped past Archie Davies on the end line to cross for Martin to tap-in from a yard out.

Dundalk needed a response and 18-year-old Kenny almost provided it, rattling the crossbar from just inside the area.

Shelbourne, though, had done just enough for a deserved win to remain top.

Derry City stay two points behind in second after a 2-0 win over Galway United at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium courtesy of goals from Will Patching and Patrick Hoban’s 10th of the season.

Elsewhere, Padraig Amond scored twice, the second a penalty to bring him to 11 for the year, as Waterford beat Sligo Rovers 4-1 at the RSC to consolidate fourth place. Ben McCormack and Connor Parsons were also on the mark for Keith Long’s side with substitute Wilson Waweru replying for Sligo.

Shelbourne: Kearns; Gannon, Molloy, Barrett, Wilson; Coyle (O’Sullivan, 65), Lunney; Smith (Burt, h-t), Caffrey (Williams, 65), Jarvis (Ledwidge, 81); Martin (Farrell, 85).

Dundalk: Molloy; Johnson, Boyle, Animasahun (Benson, h-t); Davies, Muller (Kenny, 63), Doyle, Mountney; Horgan, Gullan (Elliott, 26), O’Kane (Durrant, 76).

Referee: Damien MacGraith (Mayo).

Attendance: 3,850 (est).

Other results:

Drogheda United 0 St Patrick’s Athletic 0

Derry City 2 Galway United 0

Waterford 4 Sligo Rovers 1