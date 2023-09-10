Live Ireland v Netherlands: Euro 2024 qualifier

Stephen Kenny has tried and failed to change the face of Irish football, writes columnist Kevin Kilbane ahead of tonight’s game. “It’s last chance saloon for the manager and his side need to defeat the Dutch to preserve Ireland’s slim hopes – but I’m not optimistic,” Kilbane writes.

“Let’s see if that has changed in the coming weeks and months. Another gutsy showing that ends in a heroic draw is pointless. We all watched Athens and the first half against Gibraltar. No more talk about Ireland blooding 18 players and acting as if Covid only hurt them.

“The past is gone. Now is the moment for Kenny’s Ireland to secure a memorable result.”

So Malen starts over Weghorst up front, a lot more pace to deal with there. Matthijs de Ligt and Mats Wieffer also come into the side for the Dutch.

Netherlands team to play Ireland: Flekken, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Aké, Dumfries, De Jong, Wieffer, Blind, Simons, Gakpo, Malen

The Ireland team has been announced. Unsurprisingly Matt Doherty returns to the side, while James McClean starts as left wing-back. They are the only changes to the team

Ireland team to play Netherlands: Gavin Bazunu, Nathan Collins, Shane Duffy, John Egan, Matt Doherty, James McClean, Alan Browne, Josh Cullen, Jason Knight, Chiedozie Ogbene, Adam Idah.

Meanwhile my colleague Laura Coates tells me the Dutch have invaded Tara Street. Send for help.

Dutch fans descending on Dublin. Photograph: Laura Coates

Win or bust, writes Gavin Cummiskey in his preview of the match tonight.

“The easiest compliment to pay Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland has been to praise their performances against the top-tier football nations they have encountered.

But the results haven’t matched up. There was the heartbreaking 2-1 loss to Portugal on the Algarve in 2021 before a fortunate draw with Serbia in Dublin, a scoreless encounter with Portugal and the 1-0 loss to France in March.

“Due to the full-time scorelines, none of those performances will be remembered. Neither are they any use to Ireland when Virgil van Dijk leads a revitalised Netherlands into the Aviva stadium on Sunday night.”

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Ireland’s crucial Euro 2024 qualifier against the Netherlands at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Another loss today and it is pretty much turn the lights off territory on Ireland qualifying for Euro 2024, while a win would get Stephen Kenny’s men right back in contention to qualify from the group. Ireland will need to go for this one, realistically a draw won’t do and it won’t be an easy proposition.

Netherlands dismantled Greece 3-0 earlier in the week with three first-half goals to show their quality. They are heavy favourites for the game and have some top-class players like Liverpool duo Cody Gakpo and Virgil Van Dijk, and midfielder Frenkie De Jong. But they are not quite the fearsome prospect that France were (nobody really is). They have lost three of their last five games under new manager Ronald Koeman, albeit against strong opposition. Ireland also have good history to draw from - a famous victory against Netherlands in 2001 thanks to a Jason McAteer goal helped Ireland qualify the 2002 World Cup.

Ireland could not lay a glove on France on Friday as they succumbed to a 2-0 loss in Paris. More potent attacking is needed tonight, which is a tough ask given Ireland are missing their young star striker Evan Ferguson through injury. Again Ireland will likely be looking to Chiedozie Ogbene or Adam Idah up front to make the difference. Matt Doherty is at least back from suspension and should start at right wing-back.

Kick-off is at the Aviva is at 7.45pm.